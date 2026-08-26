Jake Plummer’s Unique Comparison for Bo Nix, Compares Him to 2-Time NFL MVP

Jake Plummer knows all about succeeding as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos.

The former longtime NFL quarterback led the Broncos to three consecutive playoff appearances (2003-2005) and an AFC Championship Game appearance during his time as Denver’s starting quarterback. Plummer succeeded at a time when the pressure was intense as the franchise’s second starting quarterback in the post-John Elway era. As a Pro Bowl quarterback in 2005, Plummer and the Broncos handed the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots their first postseason loss in the Bra era.

Fast forward two decades later and the Broncos now have similar expectations. They’re coming off of an AFC Championship Game appearance and many feel they would have been in the Super Bowl had star quarterback Bo Nix not suffered a season-ending fractured ankle in the divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills.

Many fans and observers are high on Nix, including Plummer. Many have different player comparisons for Nix, but Plummer has one in mind for the 26-year-old quarterback — San Francisco 49ers great and Super Bowl champ Steve Young.

“The first person that comes to my mind is Steve Young a little bit,” said Plummer in a one-on-one interview with Heavy Sports. “A really solid human first and foremost. Number one, the kid just has it. He’s a great kid, great person, great human. Treats people right. Has a strong faith, but then on the field, he can make the quick throws. He’s very accurate, he’s got a hell of an arm. He’s got a really strong arm.

“I don’t think people appreciate his arm strength as much as I have in this last few years, seeing him rope that that ball to certain guys at certain times,” Plummer continued. “And then it’s his ability outside of the pocket and his decision making, once he’s out there. That’s why I say Steve Young because he’s a runner, man. He loves to get out and make plays with his legs, and that’s something you really can’t coach.”

Bo Nix Has Emerged as One of NFL’s Best QB’s Through First 2 Seasons

The comparison is a lofty one because Young is regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in NFL history. Young is a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback who led the 49ers to a Super Bowl — he was Super Bowl MVP with a six-touchdown performance — won two league MVPs and is considered one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. Young’s career rushing touchdowns rank fourth while his career rushing yards rank sixth.

Nix’s results speak louder than words and his success over the first two seasons of his career say it all. Not only did Nix lead the Broncos to the AFC Championship Game in just his second season, he led them to the playoffs in his rookie season when they had the largest dead cap hit from a single contract — Russell Wilson’s $53 million — in NFL history up until that point.

Nix is obviously a playmaker with both his arm and his legs, posting 33 total touchdowns his rookie season and 30 total touchdowns during his second season. His 29 total passing touchdowns were the second-most by a rookie in NFL history. Since 2024, Nix’s 786 rushing yards rank eighth while his nine rushing touchdowns rank fourth.

The dual-threat quarterback is so well regarded by his peers that he was ranked the 64th-best player last year and the 59th-best player this year in the NFL’s Top 100 Players list.

The Broncos are regarded as one of the top contenders in the NFL and they added star receiver Jaylen Waddle in the offseason. One can expect Nix to take a major step in his development and production this season.

Jake Plummer Partners With USAA For ‘Salute to Service’ Boot Camp

As the Broncos prepare for the start of the 2026 NFL season, Plummer took the time to participate in “USAA’s Salute to Service” boot camp with military service members, going through the 40-yard shuttle, receiving gauntlet and the QB arm challenge.

The boot camp took place right before Broncos practice and each member from the winning team received tickets to Denver’s annual Salute to Service game.

“Oh man, I got a sore back and tight hammies,” said Plummer after participating in the boot camp. “I couldn’t help go out and run around and play. Was able to just say a few words of appreciation to the personnel, the military that was here through the USAA being the official Salute to Service partner of the NFL and the Denver Broncos.

“We brought them out to run through a combine and do 40-yard dash and a long ball throw and some of the receiver gauntlet and cone drills, broad jump,” Plummer continued. “I didn’t do the cone drill or the broad jump, but had some guys, guys and girls out here running and having some fun as a team, trying to compete against each other and enjoy the day doing what we are accustomed to doing as as football players, the drills we do, and having some fun doing it. It was a great experience.”

Plummer, who played for a decade in the NFL as a starting quarterback, said that there were a few service members who actually threw longer passes than him.

“A couple guys smoked me bad,” said Plummer. “I threw it like 50 yards, and then the three winners of the distance that threw it, I think 55 and 58 and 60. We did a crossbar throw for the the final, and I missed. And then two of the guys hit it on their first throws, so they showed me up, but I’m all right with that. It was about them, not me. I had my time, but it was fun. There definitely were some great athletes out here.

“Everybody was putting forth the effort, having a good time, and to go into the field house here and run around and get to play around on the field that these guys practice on for me is still a thrill,” Plummer continued. “I couldn’t imagine how many of these military personnel and individuals here today, how much of a memory they formed today, and how much fun they had. So great to be a part of it.”