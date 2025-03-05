Hi, Subscriber

Broncos’ $10 Million Backup QB Called ‘Coveted Free Agent’

When it comes to the NFL’s 2025 free agent cycle, the quarterback position leaves quite a bit to be desired. Even at the very top, with Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl quarterback Sam Darnold, the team he’s on doesn’t appear to want him back.

New York Times bestselling author Peter Schrager did a deep dive on this year’s crop of free agent quarterbacks on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” on March 4 and placed Denver Broncos veteran backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham in high regard.

Specifically, Schrager posited that Stidham could land a big payday on a team that drafts a quarterback in 2025 or is heading into a tanking season and is looking for a “bridge” quarterback while they find a true franchise quarterback.

“Darnold’s No. 1 on the list and then it very quickly gets to Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham,” Schrager said. “Like those are the names … there’s this middle tier. I keep saying Stidham’s name. I think Jarrett Stidham is going to make a ton of more money than anyone expects because he’s the 28-year-old-guy who’s been in multiple systems. And when he plays, he plays well … (Stidham) won’t make more than Sam Darnold, but he will be a coveted free agent more than you would imagine because of the dearth of quarterbacks available and how important the position is.”

Stidham is a free agent after playing out a 2-year, $10 million contract he signed with the Broncos in March 2023.

Stidham Backed Up Wilson, Lost Starting Job to Nix

Stidham spent 2023 as the backup to Russell Wilson and ended up going 1-1 in 2 starts and is 1-3 as a starter for his career. Stidham was a fourth round pick (No. 133 overall) out of Auburn in the 2019 NFL draft and spent his first 3 seasons with the New England Patriots before spending 2 seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In 2024, Stidham lost the starting job to rookie Bo Nix, who led the franchise to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season and was an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist.

“First of all, obviously I was very disappointed,” Stidham told NFL.com’s Kevin Patra on August 25 after Nix was named the starter. “I know I’m a starting quarterback in this league. I have no doubts about that, and it just didn’t shake out my way. I know what kind of player I am, what kind of person I am. Like I said earlier, I’ll be ready to go if I need to be. Like I said, I have no doubts that I’m a starting-caliber quarterback in this league.”

Best Fit for Stidham Might Be in AFC East

Stidham might land another 2-year, $10 million payday on a team in desperate need of a capable backup. The team that jumps out the most is the Miami Dolphins and oft-injured starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

From Bleacher Report: “It’s an unfortunate reality that the Dolphins will see their backup quarterback start a few games every year. (Tua) Tagovailoa has played all 17 games just once in his five-year career. His injury history at Alabama was a concern, and those worries have played out in the NFL … The Dolphins have enough weapons that they should be able to win games if they have a high-level backup.”

