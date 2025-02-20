Broncos’ $10 Million Backup QB Called ‘Perfect Fit’ in AFC East

In relative terms, the Denver Broncos paid big money for a backup quarterback before the 2023 season, getting veteran Jarrett Stidham on a 2-year, $10 million contract to be Russell Wilson’s insurance policy … which turned into being Bo Nix’s insurance policy.

While Stidham did lose out to Nix to be the Broncos’ starting quarterback in 2024, he’s still looked at as one of the NFL’s more reliable backups. With all signs pointing to third-string quarterback Zach Wilson moving into the main backup role to Nix in 2025 — a more cost effective option as well — Stidham still has major value elsewhere as a free agent.

The perfect fit for Stidham might be the NFL team most desperate for a reliable backup quarterback at the moment with the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East, where starter Tua Tagovailoa’s well-documented concussion issues led to the Dolphins going 8-9 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

From Bleacher Report: “It’s an unfortunate reality that the Dolphins will see their backup quarterback start a few games every year. (Tua) Tagovailoa has played all 17 games just once in his five-year career. His injury history at Alabama was a concern, and those worries have played out in the NFL … The Dolphins have enough weapons that they should be able to win games if they have a high-level backup.”

NFL Teams Know They Can Rely On Stidham

Stidham could come in and provide a veteran presence on whatever team he signs with.

Over the last 6 seasons, Stidham has been a reliable backup and spot starter on 3 different teams, with the former Baylor and Auburn starter playing for the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Broncos.

Stidham, who is entering his seventh NFL season, went 1-1 as the starter in Denver’s final 2 games in 2023 and didn’t shy away from his disappointment at having to play behind Nix in 2024. He’s 1-3 overall as a starter with 1,422 career passing yards, 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

“First of all, obviously I was very disappointed,” Stidham told NFL.com after Nix was named the starter in the preseason. “I know I’m a starting quarterback in this league. I have no doubts about that, and it just didn’t shake out my way. I know what kind of player I am, what kind of person I am. Like I said earlier, I’ll be ready to go if I need to be. Like I said, I have no doubts that I’m a starting-caliber quarterback in this league.”

Nix went on to lead the Broncos to a 10-7 regular season record — their first winning season since 2016 — and their first playoff appearance since the 2015 season. Nix, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, was also a finalist for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Dolphins Have Serious Injury Concerns With Tua

There’s a good argument to be made that after several nasty concussions, Tagovailoa might just be one hit away from the end of his NFL career. That’s not good for a 26-year-old quarterback who signed a 4-year, $212.4 million contract extension in July 2024.

Tagovailoa has missed 14 games due to injury over the last 4 seasons and has only played all 17 games once, in 2023.