Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Shares Heartfelt Message After Inking Record Deal

The Minnesota Vikings and Justin Jefferson have spent the last four seasons together, and on Monday the team added another four years to the backend of the star wide receiver’s contract.

Jefferson on June 3 signed a four-year extension worth $140 million ($35 million annually), making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the history of the NFL. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was among the first to officially break the news.

“The #Vikings and superstar WR Justin Jefferson have agreed to terms on a four-year, $140 million contract extension, including $110 million in guarantees, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero wrote on X. “Still only 24 years old, Jefferson is now the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.”

Justin Jefferson Expresses Gratitude to Family, Fans

Shortly after the news of his new deal broke, Jefferson posted a heartfelt message to his Instragram account addressed to family, fans and supporters along the way.

Posting to Instagram — fittingly, at 8:18 a.m. CT — Justin Jefferson seems hyped to be staying in Minnesota. https://t.co/idSW7F1SEI — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 3, 2024

The time has finally come. The deal I’ve been waiting for since I was a little kid. Being doubted my whole career, not being highly recruited, not being the first receiver off the draft board — this whole journey wasn’t easy for me. First off, I wanna thank the Man above. Without God, this wouldn’t be possible at all. To be given a gift to play football at the highest level — it’s a blessing, it’s an honor. My mom and dad, thank you. This was a journey for all of us, and ya’ll still with us every step of the way. To my brothers, Rickey and Jordan, ya’ll are everything. Ya’ll made me who I am today. This is a new step in our journey, a new step in life. I always dreamt of this moment and to now share it with all of ya’ll, a dream that we all had, it’s a blessing. Kevin O’Connell, Kwesi [Adofo-Mensah], the Wilfs, I appreciate y’all for giving me this opportunity. Ben, my agent, thank you for getting this deal done. Last but not least, thank you to the fans. Ya’ll set the tone, ya’ll set the mood, ya’ll set the energy, and I’m definitely excited to set that energy for five more years. Thank you all of the ones who supported me throughout the whole way. This is the start of it, but we ain’t done yet. Just wait.

