Broncos Coach Sean Payton Gives J.K. Dobbins Injury Update

The Denver Broncos got their first win of the season Sunday, but running back J.K. Dobbins did not finish it.

Dobbins suffered a hamstring injury during Denver’s 20-13 comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 20. Afterward, Broncos head coach Sean Payton provided the first indication of where things stand.

“He’s frustrated. Got a little hamstring. We’ll see where it’s at,” Payton told reporters after the game.

That is encouraging language, but not yet a diagnosis. Payton did not give Dobbins a timetable or say whether further testing had determined the severity of the injury.

For Denver, the next update matters even more because Dobbins was not the only running back dealing with a hamstring issue Sunday.

J.K. Dobbins Injury: RB Leaves Broncos Win With Hurt Hamstring

Dobbins exited against Jacksonville after rushing 10 times for 36 yards and did not return. He was ruled out for the fourth quarter with the hamstring injury.

Payton’s “little hamstring” description was the only indication of severity immediately after the game.

“We’ll see where it’s at,” Payton said.

That distinction matters. A postgame description from a coach can provide an initial sense of concern, but Denver had not announced the grade of the injury or a recovery timetable as of Sunday night.

The Broncos also entered the game without RJ Harvey, who was inactive after suffering his own hamstring injury. Harvey had been listed as a nonparticipant on Denver’s initial Week 2 injury report before improving to limited participation Thursday.

Suddenly, the running back room got very small.

Payton said Denver had planned to dress three running backs.

“We were looking to carry three on game day like everyone else,” Payton said. “We were down to two and the fullback.”

That opened the door for Jonah Coleman.

Jonah Coleman Could Have Bigger Broncos Role if J.K. Dobbins Misses Time

Coleman did more than simply finish the game.

The rookie scored on a 3-yard run with 7:21 remaining to give Denver its first lead, 20-13, after the Broncos had trailed 13-3 in the third quarter. Jacksonville never got the ball back after its next possession, and Denver closed out the win.

Coleman finished with 10 carries for 27 yards, but Payton focused afterward on something less obvious: how the rookie handled the final possession.

“He played well,” Payton said. “That certainly didn’t feel like a rookie series, if you will.”

Payton specifically praised Coleman for staying in bounds late while Denver was working to drain the clock.

“Maybe he doesn’t get those same reps in practice, and he did a good job,” Payton said.

That is useful context if Dobbins misses practice time this week.

Denver drafted Coleman in the fourth round with the No. 108 overall pick, with Payton calling him a “physical runner” and praising his ability to contribute on third down. During training camp, Payton also said Coleman was smart, had good contact balance and did not play like a typical young player.

Now those traits may have to translate quickly.

Harvey’s status remains uncertain, and Dobbins joins him with a hamstring issue. Tyler Badie was also active Sunday, but Coleman received the important late carries with the game on the line.

Dobbins remains the central piece of that backfield when healthy. Denver re-signed him to a two-year contract in March after he rushed for 772 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games last season while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. His 77.2 rushing yards per game ranked sixth in the NFL.

The Broncos know what the offense looks like with Dobbins carrying the load.

Sunday showed them something else: Coleman can handle an important series when circumstances force him onto the field.

Now Denver has to determine whether that was a one-game cameo or a preview of a larger role.