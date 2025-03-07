Broncos Could Get ‘Top Value’ RB From AFC West Rival

The Denver Broncos need a solution at running back in 2025, whether that comes through the draft or free agency.

Los Angeles Chargers free agent running back J.K. Dobbins was listed as the “top value” free agent at his position by Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, with Dobbins projected to land a 2-year, $8.1 million contract on the open market.

“Talent has never been the question with J.K. Dobbins,” Davenport wrote. “He has averaged 5.2 yards per carry for his career and set new career highs across the board in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers. However, durability has been a major issue. The 26-year-old has played in 15 games in a season just once in five years, missed the entire 2021 campaign and sat out four games last year with a knee injury.”

Sharp Football Analysis has Dobbins ranked as the No. 5 overall free agent running back available in the 2025 cycle after he rushed for career highs of 905 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2024 — part of 1,058 yards of total offense in just 13 games.

Dobbins played 2024 on a 1-year, $1.61 million contract, which represents an incredible value for the production the Chargers got in return.

Dobbins Cracked 2,000 Yards in Final College Season

Dobbins dominated as much as any running back in Ohio State history over 3 seasons, running for over 1,000 yards his first 2 seasons then cracking 2,000 rushing yards in 2019 on the way to being named an All-American. He was drafted in the second round (No. 55 overall) in the 2020 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens and spent his first 4 seasons there.

Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and 9 touchdowns as a rookie in 15 games with just one start before playing just 9 games over the next 3 seasons due to injuries, including missing the entire 2021 season with an ACL tear suffered in the final preseason game.

“Yes, the injury history is a concern, but he is just entering the prime of his career,” Davenport wrote. “When healthy, Dobbins is as talented as any running back set to hit free agency. And his health concerns should knock down his asking price.” The Broncos might even be able to get Dobbins on a 1-year, $5 million contract depending how the market plays out. Denver Likely to Lose Leading Rusher in Free Agency Denver’s leading rusher the last 2 seasons, Javonte Williams, is likely gone in free agency to a much bigger contract. Williams was a second round pick (No. 35 overall) in the 2021 NFL draft and just played the final season of the 4-year, $$8.86 million contract he signed as a rookie. Williams led the Broncos in rushing for the second consecutive season with 513 rushing yards, he averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and it was actually a big step back from 2023, when he led the team with 774 rushing yards but still averaged just 3.6 yards per carry.

Despite Williams’ struggles in Denver, he’s still projected to draw big money in free agency. Spotrac currently has his market value projected at a 3-year, $20.5 million contract — approximately $6.9 million per season. Denver hasn’t had a running back rush for 1,000 yards in a single season since Phillip Lindsay in 2019.