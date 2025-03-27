Trade Pitch Sends Broncos’ $44 Million DE to Super Bowl Champions

The Philadelphia Eagles had the NFL’s best defense in 2024 as they rolled to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs that featured elite talent on all levels.

Faced with the challenge of trying to repeat as world champions, the Eagles find themselves trying to replace some of that elite talent following free agency. Edge rusher Josh Sweat signed a 4-year, $76.4 million free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals and versatile defensive lineman Milton Williams signed a 4-year, $104 million contract with the New England Patriots

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks that makes the Eagles a prime trade candidate for Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers.

“While the Eagles did add edge-rushers Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche, they could use another bigger body to help replace Williams,” Knox wrote. “John Franklin-Myers could be just the candidate Philly needs. Franklin-Myers (6’4″, 288 lbs) fits the size profile of Williams (6’3”, 290 lbs) and is a disruptive defender with some positional versatility. He previously spent time at defensive tackle with the New York Jets and finished last season with seven sacks, eight tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits.”

Franklin-Myers was one of six Broncos with at least 5.0 sacks in 2024 as the defense led the NFL with 63.0 sacks total. He’s also the right price for what he could bring the Eagles — he’s in the final year of the 2-year, $15 million contract extension he signed with the Broncos in April 2024, which is scheduled to pay him $8 million this season.

Franklin-Myers Seems Expendable for Broncos

Behind the scenes, the Broncos need to find a way to pay NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl edge rusher Nik Bonitto, who led the team with 13.5 sacks in 2024 and established himself as one of the NFL’s elite defensive players. Now, he’ll need to be paid like one and his contract could exceed $100 million in total value.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested the Broncos replace Franklin-Myers in the 2025 NFL draft in anticipation of Bonitto’s looming windfall.

“Bonitto, (Zach) Allen and Franklin-Myers are instrumental to what they do on the defensive front, but paying all of them could get pricey.” Ballentine wrote. “Franklin-Myers feels like the odd man out. Bonitto gives them a true threat off the edge, and Allen has been more productive and well-rounded than Franklin-Myers. He brings a somewhat unique skill set to the table, but the Broncos might be able to find a facsimile in a prospect like Jared Ivey.”

Allen, who plays the same position as Franklin-Myers, is coming off his first NFL All-Pro selection in 2024 and is in the final season of the 3-year, $47.75 million free agent contract he signed with the Broncos in March 2023.

Frankin-Myers could set himself up for a massive payday with one more good year. Sweat played 2024 on a 1-year, $10 million contract, led the Eagles in sacks and signed a 4-year, $76.4 million free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals on March 10.

Following the 2025 season, Franklin-Myers will have approximately $44.2 million in career earnings through 8 NFL seasons, with $39 million of that coming over the last 4 seasons.