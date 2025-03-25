Broncos’ $44 Million Pass Rusher Projected as ‘Odd Man Out’ After 2025

The Denver Broncos have a problem many teams would love to have on the defensive side — too much talent and not enough money to go around.

With the emergence of edge rusher Nik Bonitto as one of the NFL’s elite defensive players — and about to be paid like it as well — the Broncos now find themselves unable to keep everyone. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks the Broncos should look to replace defensive end John Franklin-Myers in the 2025 NFL draft with Bonitto’s deal coming down the pipe at any time.

Franklin-Myers only has 1 season left on the 4-year, $55 million contract extension he signed with the New York Jets in 2021 — a deal the Broncos restructured into a 2-year, $15 million extension in April 2024.

“Courtland Sutton is coming off his best season, but he’s also nearing 30,” Ballentine wrote. “Bonitto, (Zach) Allen and Franklin-Myers are instrumental to what they do on the defensive front, but paying all of them could get pricey. Franklin-Myers feels like the odd man out. Bonitto gives them a true threat off the edge, and Allen has been more productive and well-rounded than Franklin-Myers. He brings a somewhat unique skill set to the table, but the Broncos might be able to find a facsimile in a prospect like Jared Ivey.”

Broncos Surprised With One of NFL’s Elite Defenses in 2024

The Broncos went into 2024 with a defensive front some thought was among the worst in the NFL but ended the year as one of the NFL’s elite defensive units from top to bottom as they made the postseason for the first time since the 2015 season.

Denver not only led the NFL with 63.0 sacks, but cornerback Patrick Surtain II was also named NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Franklin-Myers was one of the players at the tip of the spear when it came to rushing the passer, finishing fourth on the team with 7.0 sacks as he was also one of 6 players on the roster with at least 5.0 sacks.

Franklin-Myers broke into the NFL as a fourth round pick (No. 135 overall) by the Los Angeles Rams out of Stephen F. Austin in the 2018 NFL draft. He played in the Super Bowl as a rookie but was cut before the next season and picked up by the Jets. He spent the next 5 seasons in New York before he was traded to the Broncos in exchange for a 2026 sixth round pick in April 2024.

Franklin Myers has 26.5 career sacks through his first 7 NFL seasons although he missed the entire 2019 season on injured reserve. He will also have approximately $44.2 million in career earnings following the 2025 season.

Defense Won’t Be Priority in NFL Draft

The Broncos have so many pressing needs on offense — led by running back and wide receiver — that it wouldn’t be a surprise if they largely shied away from defense in the upcoming NFL draft.

It’s not a stretch to say the Broncos could very well have the NFL’s top defensive unit on that side of the ball in 2025 led by Surtain and Bonitto along with free agent additions in safety Talanoa Hufnaga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

The Broncos paid big money for Surtain (4 years, $96.1 million) before the 2024 season and will likely pay big for Bonitto in the coming months — Spotrac has him projected to receive a 4-year, $102 million contract extension.