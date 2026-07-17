Broncos RB Labeled NFL’s ‘Most Overlooked’ Rookie

The Denver Broncos aren’t drafting players with the hopes of developing them in a few years. They want production, and they want it right now.

That’s how it’s going to work for the Super Bowl contenders, with the pressure more pronounced after a devastating home loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Broncos rookie and 4th-round pick (No. 108 overall) Jonah Coleman will feel that pressure from the start, and Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport has the 5-foot-8, 220-pound Washington product pegged as the league’s most “overlooked” rookie running back.

While Coleman starts the season behind a pair of experienced running backs in veteran J.K. Dobbins and 2nd-year standout RJ Harvey, the expectation is all 3 will get touches from the jump.