Broncos Edge Rusher Sitting Out Mandatory Minicamp Amidst Legal Issues

The Denver Broncos‘ otherwise very smooth offseason that saw them return 21 out of 22 starters from their 2025 season that saw them be perhaps just a healthy quarterback away from reaching the Super Bowl took an unfortunate turn when starting outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was arrested on domestic abuse charges on June 4.

Cooper was subsequently arrested again last Thursday on account of further charges including harassment and violating a protection order that was put in place for Cooper’s partner after Cooper’s initial arrest.

And so it will perhaps not surprise many that instead of dealing with the non-stop media presence at minicamp and the potential backlash, the Broncos have excused Cooper from their three-day minicamp, which ends on Thursday June 18.

“Per source, Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper will not be in attendance for mandatory minicamp as he’s been excused while he works through his legal and personal issues.” Mike Klis of 9News reported on Tuesday, the first day of mandatory minicamp.

Usually, players are fined for each day that they miss minicamp, with each day missed the fines ramp up. If a player misses all three days they are subject to a fine ammassing a total of almost $108,000.

However, teams do have the ability to selectively excuse players from attending for specific personal reasosns, of which this situation would no doubt certainly count as one.

Jonathon Cooper Facing Serious Charges After Incidents

Despite being levelled with misdemeanour criminal mischief after his first arrest on June 4, after his second arrest last week he now also faces a felony charge of second-degree assault by strangulation.

Generally strangulation is treated as a Class 4 felony that could see Cooper face between 2 and 6 years in jail if convicted. However, if the incident was treated like a crime of violence that number would dramatically increase to between 5 and 16 years of jail time.

In a signed affadavit, as reported by The Denver Post’s Luca Evans on June 11, Cooper’s girlfriend claimed that the former seventh round pick had grabbed her by the neck and put her up against the wall for one minute, in addition to throwing her onto the ground three times.

In Cooper’s own affadavit he told the police he grabbed his girlfriend by her upper arms and bit her phone.

What Will the Broncos’ Team Look Like Without Cooper?

It is far too early to predict exactly what might happen to Cooper for the 2026 season. Even if he avoids conviction prior to the season, he still risks a multi-game suspension after the verdict has been given, as was the case with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who received an 11-game one back in 2022.

Without Cooper, the onus will be on 2024 third round pick Jonah Elliss and former UDFA Dondrea Tillman to fill in the gaps opposite two-time Pro Bowler Nik Bonitto. Tillman has been a strong rotational piece for Denver over the past two seasons, managing 9 sacks in said timeframe.

Elliss has also had his fair share of success as the other backup edge rusher with the Broncos, managing 7.5 sacks in his first two seasons with the organization.