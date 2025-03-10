$36 Million Veteran Sends 4-Word Message After GM’s Comments

The Denver Broncos made several tough roster decisions in 2024, and they had their best season since 2015 as a result. This offseason could see more of the same, with decisions on players like defensive tackle D.J. Jones looming for the Broncos.

Signed to a three-year, $30 million contract in 2023, and with $36.1 million in career earnings, Jones is set to hit free agency looking to get his fair share.

He emphasized that point using comments from boxing legend Bernard Hopkins.

“If you don’t know your own value, somebody will tell you your value, and it’ll be less than you’re worth,” Jones posted in an image on X on March 9, adding, “In a real way” to drive home his message.

Hopkins said the phrase after becoming his own manager, utilizing lawyers and other “soldiers who do the legal mumbo jumbo,” per Carlo Rotella for the New York Times in October 2014.

Jones’ post certainly got the attention of the Broncos beat with free agency looming.

D.J. Jones Wanted Back on Broncos D-Line

“For what it’s worth, last season D.J. Jones was an elite run defender, ranking fourth among 137 interior defensive linemen with at least 100 run-defense plays in run-stop percentage (11.3 percent), per @PFF data,” Denver Sports’ Andrew Mason posted on X on March 9.

“D.J. Jones has lived up to his contract,” Mason said in another post in response to a fan. “Good player, stand-up person and easily the best free-agent addition of 2022 for George Paton.”

Whether or not that means Jones will return to the Broncos remains to be seen.

The Broncos have expressed interest in re-signing Jones this offseason, with Paton saying so in no uncertain terms. Paton also alluded to the importance of building the defensive and offensive lines.

“We were late-20s in run defense two years ago, and this year we’re in top five. So we took that step. We’ll keep building. You got to build in the trenches, you got to build that defensive line, and we plan on continue to do that,” Paton told reporters during the 2025 scouting combine in February.

“We really like D.J. We’d love to have him back, and we’ll have those conversations.”

Spotrac projects Jones could command a one-year deal worth $11.2 million. Over The Cap projects the Broncos have $40.2 million after re-signing Jarrett Stidham and Mitchell Fraboni.

D.J. Jones Could Return to 49ers

Jones has spent three seasons with the Broncos. But he began his career as a sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

The Broncos free agent could return to his roots this offseason after interest from the team.

“Two … former San Francisco players, defensive tackles DeForest Buckner (Colts) and D.J. Jones (Broncos), have been discussed internally by team decision-makers,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini wrote in October 2024.

“With Javon Hargrave out for the season, the Niners need help in the trenches, ideally in the form of a defensive tackle who can also provide a pass-rushing push.”

Neither Buckner nor Jones were traded during the season.

However, the 49ers are expected to release veteran Maliek Collins after seeking trade opportunities, per NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco on March 9. That could open up a slot for Jones in the middle of their defensive line if he leaves the Broncos.