Broncos Send Clear Message on Courtland Sutton Amid Uncertain Future

The Denver Broncos must surround quarterback Bo Nix with the proper supporting cast. Head coach Sean Payton said that can come in many different forms, but retaining his No. 1 wide receiver – Courtland Sutton – would be a good and obvious place to start.

Sutton is entering the final year of a two-year, $27.5 million contract that the Broncos had to adjust from a four-year, $60 million pact to get him into training camp last season.

Sutton may have to wait for his next payday judging by Payton’s recent comments.

“Those discussions will take place [between Broncos general manager George Paton and] Courtland’s representatives,” Payton told reporters at the NFL combine on February 25. “We felt like he had a real good season. He’s important to what we’re doing. So all of that will happen in time, and I don’t think now’s the time.”

Sutton’s arrival predates that of Paton or Payton. The Broncos drafted him with the No. 40 overall pick of the 2018 draft. He is the second longest-tenured player on the team behind left tackle Garett Bolles.

Despite his contract demands and trade interest, the Broncos have held on to Sutton, supporting their sentiments about wanting the wide receiver to remain in the fold.

“Sean addressed it. Courtland’s one of our guys. Team captain,” Paton told reporters on February 25. “I’ve said this for a couple years in a row: We want him here. We’ll have those discussions at the right time. We’ll meet with his agent here like we always do yeah with all the agents.”

According to Over The Cap, the Broncos can clear up to $9.7 million in space with an extension.

OTC projects the Broncos will have $41.8 million to spend this offseason before making any roster moves. The question is whether they feel Sutton can remain part of their plans long-term is as significant as the potential financial investment.

Courtland Sutton Was Early on Bo Nix

Sutton caught a career-high 81 passes, tallying 1,081 yards and 8 touchdowns on the season. It is his second career 1,000-yard season and first since his Pro Bowl campaign in 2019.

The former SMU Mustang, Sutton, was early to hype Nix too.

“Whenever the conversation started coming about and we made the pick, I was excited to see that we were going to be able to work with him,” Sutton said on the “DNVR Broncos Podcast” in June 2024. “He does a lot of things really, really well on the field. And I’m looking forward to being able to get out and work with him just because he has that leader mentality, that aura that he carries, that he walks with.

“Just based off the things that I’ve seen when he was at Oregon, being able to watch him go out there and carry and lead his team, and seeing how those guys were following him, I think it showed a lot about the type of person he is and the way he carries himself.”

Sutton also put his leadership on display. He supported Nix through rough patches like his 3-interception performance in a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15.

Waiting to Extend Courtland Sutton May Have Cost Broncos

During Sutton’s holdout from training camp last offseason, rumors about what the wideout was seeking on a new deal.

“He wants a bit of a raise here,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on “SportsCenter” in May 2024. “He’d like to see that get up, maybe in that $15-$16 million range. We’ll see if they can find a sweet spot.”

Sutton and the Broncos settled on the lower end of that range and included triggers.

“The #Broncos signed WR Courtland Sutton to a restructured contract that can pay him up to $15.2 million this season, including $1.5M in new incentives,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X in July 2024. “Sutton reported to training camp on time and Denver sweetened the deal for one of its team leaders.”

With a $13.5 million base salary due to Sutton in 2025, and him coming off a big year, the Broncos may finally be forced to bite the bullet and extend or trade for their top wide receiver.