$36 Million Broncos Veteran Gets Good News Before Free Agency

The Denver Broncos finished the 2024 regular season with the No. 7 total defense. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones was a big reason the Broncos were especially stout against the run, ranking third on the campaign.

Jones, 29, is set to be a free agent once the offseason begins.

His future remains uncertain. However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points to the Broncos’ recent past as a good sign for Jones.

“Denver has been proactive in re-signing key players, with corner Pat Surtain II and left tackle Garett Bolles earning deals in recent months,” Fowler wrote on January 13. “Jones — an anchor for Denver’s top-10 rushing defense — could be next.”

Jones had 42 total stops, 3 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery, and 1.0 sacks in 17 games in 2025.

Per Pro Football Focus, Jones posted the highest run stop rate among Broncos defensive linemen.

His 64.3 run stop grade ranked 36th among interior defensive linemen, per PFF. However, Jones’ run stop rate ranked fifth at the position, and just one player ahead of him logged more snaps during the regular season.

He is on a three-year, $30 million pact with $36 million in career earnings, per Over The Cap.

D.J. Jones Wants to Return to Broncos in Free Agency

Jones entered the league as a sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 draft. He spent five seasons with the 49ers before signing with the Broncos in free agency in 2022. Jones has made no secret about his desire to return to Denver.

But Jones says, “It’s up to God,” and that, “Worrying does nothing.”

“(The Broncos) don’t know and I don’t know. I’m patient with God, man. I ain’t rushing nothing. I’ve been on the end of the spectrum where I’m fidgeting and worried about this, that and the other thing. I’m just going to let it flow,” Jones told The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel in comments shared in an article published on January 13. “We’ve brought some culture back. I’d love to come back.”

“The way upstairs and our trainers have come together to build longevity here is amazing. I’ve been here and San Fran, but to be able to see how many guys are walking out on their own abilities when the season is over is amazing. That’s not normal. In this league? That’s not normal. At all.”

D.J. Jones is one of the best 2i run defenders in the entire league. pic.twitter.com/kzIy9pkHhb — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) November 18, 2024

The Broncos dealt with some injuries at center and right tackle, as well as running back. But they were otherwise healthy during the regular season.

They finished with two players – Week 1 starting linebacker Alex Singleton and backup offensive lineman Quinn Bailey – on injured reserve. The Broncos also placed reserve OL Frank Crum on the non-football injury list before the playoffs began.

Broncos Poised to Continue Roster Overhaul

The Broncos got into the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Jones is an older player, but the Broncos leaned heavily on young players while navigating a salary cap crunch.

Those young players gained valuable experience this season, and the Broncos will have more cap space to play with this coming offseason. Over The Cap projects them to have $48 million to spend. Extensions for Courtland Sutton and Zach Allen could create more breathing room.

The Broncos can also be encouraged about their player development.

“Embrace the lesson from ’24 that young, homegrown players can fuel a resurgence,” ESPN’s Jeff Legwold wrote in the article with Fowler. “Six of the Broncos’ seven 2024 draft picks saw time this season, led by quarterback Bo Nix, linebacker Jonah Elliss and wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

“It … showed the power of a draft-built team. With about $33.4 million in dead money already on the books for 2025, it should give the Broncos incentive to keep building in-house.”