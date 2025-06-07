Denver Broncos DJ Jones Ready for Breakout Season

Denver Broncos’ DJ Jones is the run-stopping defensive tackle needed in the middle of the defense. In March 2022, Jones signed a three-year contract with the Broncos. Since then, he has been an integral part of the Broncos’ defense, starting in the majority of games each season.

His contributions have been pivotal in enhancing the team’s run defense and overall defensive performance. His low center of gravity and explosive first step allow him to penetrate offensive lines effectively. Jones excels at shedding blocks, making tackles for loss, and collapsing the pocket, thereby disrupting both running and passing plays.

In an article by Mike Klis, head coach Sean Payton talks about the importance of having Jones at OTAs and being a part of the defense.

“He’s important to what we do both in the run and the passing game. I consider him a leader and a really good football player.”

Jones is Having a Great OTA

There were rumors that the Broncos may release Jones earlier in the offseason however he remains with the team.

‘Just play football,”’ Jones said about his mindset. “Like I said last year—someone asked me about money, and I was like, I’ve been there before. I’ve thought about money, and it slowed me down. A free mind on the football field is a dangerous player.”

Beyond his on-field performance, Jones is recognized for his leadership qualities and team-first mentality. He fosters a collaborative environment within the defensive unit, emphasizing unity and shared responsibility. His experience and professionalism serve as a model for younger players and contribute to the cohesive strength of the Broncos’ defense.

Jones has been mentoring Savion Jones who is a rookie that was drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“He will be a special one day,” Jones said of his rookie namesake. “He’s young right now. He’s eager to learn, but he will be a very special one day.”

Jones Leader of Defense

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph relies on Jones to be a leader on the defense as he is a key veteran on the defense.

“I think we just hone in on the details,” Jones said. “Every day that we come out here, we just have to get one percent better every day. Make each other better. It’s nothing VJ can do, I think it’s on us. It’s about the details for us.”

The impact of a dominant defensive lineman such as Jones isn’t always visible on the stat sheet. He may only record a few tackles or sacks in a game, but his influence is seen in forced holding penalties, hurried throws, and chaotic offensive drives. Jones’s impact on the Broncos can’t be explained as he is a big part of what they would like to do on defense.

As the Broncos continue to build a competitive team, D.J. Jones remains a vital component of their defensive strategy. His consistent performance and leadership are expected to play a significant role in the team’s pursuit of success in the upcoming seasons.