Confident Broncos Playmaker Puts Teammates on Notice With Bold Statement

The Denver Broncos spent well to address their middle linebacker spot this offseason, signing Dre Greenlaw in free agency to a group that includes Alex Singleton and Drew Sanders, among others. If he has his way, the Broncos’ LB room will also have JB Brown.

He believes in his chances of making the Broncos’ roster, which could mean taking a vet’s spot.

Brown went undrafted this year after three seasons at Bowling Green and then two more at Kansas. He joined the Broncos on a three-year, $2.9 million contract with $160,000 guaranteed.

“It was a good fit for me, and (the Broncos) showed a lot of interest with the guaranteed money,” Brown said, per The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson in comments published on May 3. “I feel like I have a good chance to make the 53-man roster. … I can bring a lot with special teams and on defense. I’m a good, solid blitzer and at Bowling Green, I was in a very similar defense. I think I’ll fit in perfectly.

“It’s a business at this point. … To take somebody’s job, that’s what I came to do.”

Man, Kansas sent OJ Burroughs from WAY back, with him exploiting JB Brown's twist to pressure Sawyer Robertson, with Brown finishing him off for a sack. Really fun blitz from Brian Borland. pic.twitter.com/h0xahAevYb — Kevin Flaherty (@KFlahertyKCSN) November 30, 2024

Brown’s X bio notably has a fitting three-word message, “Bet on yourself.”

He recorded career-highs 74 total tackles, 10 stops for loss, and 5.0 sacks in 2024. He also recovered 1 fumble in each of his final four collegiate seasons. Brown led the MAC with 3 forced fumbles in 2022.

JB ‘The Barber’ Looking to Learn From Dre Greenlaw

Brown, who earned money in college cutting his teammates’ hair, has a similar physical profile to Greenlaw. The rookie is eager to learn from his new teammate. Brown attended his senior year of high school near Greenlaw’s hometown of Fayetteville, Arkansas, per Tomasson.

The two have met once, before Brown was in the league.

“He’ll be a great mentor for me to follow,’’ Brown said, citing their Arkansas connection. “I’ll just try to pick up things from his habits and try to learn as much as I can from him.”

He will have to learn through direction and film study for the time being.

Greenlaw suffered a strained quadriceps during a workout. NBC Sports’ Jennifer Lee Chan reported on April 27 that Greenlaw tore the muscle before Greenlaw and the Broncos cleared the air.

In light of the rumors, Dre Greenlaw posted this on his IG story: “Torn Quad😹😹 im ight @Broncos” He’s fine and he’s DOMINATING🙏🏻🔥#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/YLjOtO0SYC — Big Mike || Quinn Meinerz’s #1 Fan (@MeinerzMuse) April 27, 2025

“#Broncos ILB Dre Greenlaw did suffer a quadriceps injury working out,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel reported on X on April 27, “but a source familiar with the situation says it’s a strain and should cost him a matter of weeks rather than months. Regular season not expected to be in jeopardy for the Denver free agent addition.”

Until Greenlaw is back on the practice field in full, he and Brown can still pore over the former San Francisco 49ers star’s numerous highlights.

JB Brown Joins Fierce Broncos ILB Competition

Greenlaw, with a three-year, $31.5 million pact in hand, is safe. Behind him though, the Broncos have a list of potential running mates.

Sanders and Singleton join fellow incumbent veteran Justin Strnad and 2023 UDFAs K.J. Cloyd and Levelle Bailey. Among that group, Singleton and Strnad have the most experience, though the Broncos have preferred to keep the latter in a special teams role.

With Drew Sanders developing and Justin Strnad’s experience, the Broncos have some decent backup plans behind Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton at ILB. Discussing on OBT: https://t.co/jkMHKWFBXT — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 29, 2025

Sanders and Singleton also missed most of the 2024 season with injuries.

Brown’s path to a roster spot with the Broncos is not the cleanest. It is also seemingly within reach, perhaps, so long as he takes to Greenlaw’s teachings.