Insider Delivers Cold Truth About $60 Million Broncos Starter

The Denver Broncos know that the league is watching for the outcome of Jonathon Cooper’s upcoming arraignment, and they have a strong inkling of what is coming.

Cooper has been mired in a legal matter following a pair of arrests over alleged domestic violence incidents with a former girlfriend. The situation initially led to charges against both individuals, but the charges against Cooper’s ex were later dropped.

The Broncos expect Cooper to be punished, but they would like more clarity.

Broncos Expecting Suspension for Jonathon Cooper

ESPN Broncos insider Jeff Legwold joined Altitude Sports Radio and explained where the team is with Cooper, who is signed through 2028 on a $60 million contract, and their specific “concern” about the situation. They ultimately expect a suspension, but when remains the key.

“The Broncos are sort of saying they’d sure like to have some indication from the league. I think the feeling in the Broncos’ building is he’s getting suspended at some point, and will that suspension begin at the beginning of the season? I think that’s their feeling,” Legwold said on “Moser, Lombardi & Kane” on August 27.

“They can do several things. But they’re worried that if they don’t have an indication of the suspension, they keep them on the 53-[man roster] Sunday, and he doesn’t go to reserve/suspended–or the commissioner’s exempt list, or whatever–that they lose a player because they can’t get a guy through waivers, or they have to cut one other player when he’s not going to be available for the first six or the first eight games of the season.”

Legwold continued, explaining, “There’s all kinds of collective bargaining issues there. They can’t just tell the Broncos, ‘This is what’s going to happen,’ and all that.”

The NFL could always discipline Cooper before the legal process ends.

Jonathon Cooper Could Agree to ‘Settlement or Plea Deal’

Legwold also noted what he is sensing the Broncos are anticipating regarding Cooper from a legal standpoint.

“I still keep hearing privately, quietly around the Broncos, they believe some kind of settlement or plea deal will come down Monday, whether it’s the charges are pled down to misdemeanors with probation and whatever else comes with it. But that’s still separate from a league suspension.

“The league doesn’t have to wait to suspend him. They can do it whenever they want–and he can appeal it, and all of those things. But the Broncos would like to know before Sunday if, when a suspension would be coming.”

Legwold made it clear he was not trying to speak for the Broncos, but offering his read.

“Just from everybody I’ve spoken to, I think their feeling is he’s getting suspended at some point. And I think that’s how they’re going to approach it.”

The Broncos have stood by Cooper, particularly head coach Sean Payton. The veteran outside linebacker played in both of Denver’s first two preseason contests. There is no reason to expect that to change at this point, despite calls for the Broncos to move on from Cooper.

Still, the legal system and the NFL will have a significant say in how much he plays in 2026.