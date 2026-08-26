Broncos Get Clear Message From NFL Over Jonathon Cooper

The NFL is watching Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton fielded questions about Cooper ahead of what is an important date for the player and, by extension, the team.

Cooper is due for an arraignment in the coming days regarding his ongoing situation stemming from two alleged domestic violence incidents with a former girlfriend. Moreover, the Broncos have to make significant roster decisions as cutdown day (August 30) approaches.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton admitted he did not know if the clarity would come by then.

“You’d always want clarity,” Payton told reporters after practice on August 26. “I think we’ll find out soon.”

NFL Sends Message on Broncos’ OLB Jonathan Cooper

The NFL has indeed taken note of Cooper’s case, which includes him admitting to breaking the woman’s phone by biting it.

“We continue to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement to the Broncos media, per the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel on August 26.

Cooper, 28, could face punishment even before his legal process plays out.

9News’ Mike Klis reported that Cooper is expected to enter pleas of “not guilty” at the arraignment, which will not provide much more clarity. The NFL could, though.

“Ordinarily, the NFL does not levy discipline under its personal conduct policy against players before their matter is resolved so as to not influence a judge or jury until the case is fully heard to its conclusion,” Klis wrote on August 26, citing the commissioner’s exempt list as an option.

“The exempt list places a player on temporary paid leave from active play while his off-field issues are further investigated. Players on the exempt list cannot practice or play in games, but they can be around the team and attend meetings, conditioning and weight lifting workouts and receive treatment at the team facility.”

Players on the exempt list do not count against the team’s 53-player roster limit.

Payton and the Broncos have been loyal to Cooper. Still, his situation continues to loom over them as they prepare for the preseason finale and the regular-season opener.

The upcoming roster deadline only added more uncertainty to the situation. Cooper will occupy one of those spots. That is, so long as he does not end up on the commissioner’s exempt list. How the Broncos supplement his production in his potential absence is the key.

Broncos Avoided Early Setback With Jonathon Cooper

The Broncos were fortunate that Cooper was not among the wave of suspensions the NFL doled out earlier this month.

“Jonathon Cooper not suspended by the NFL in a wave of suspensions today,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens posted on X on August 14. “Too early in the process for Cooper, so something could still happen down the line.”

Still, the situation remains the elephant in the room.

Cooper is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos. He is signed through the 2028 season on a four-year, $60 million contract.

Whether Cooper will get to play out his deal with the Broncos or at all remains to be seen. But the Broncos have shown nothing but support for their veteran pass rusher amid his ongoing legal situation.