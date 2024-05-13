Free Agent All-Pro LB Pegged as ‘Realistic Target’ to Boost Broncos’ Defense

The Denver Broncos will face a long road back to relevancy under second-year head coach Sean Payton.

Defense, in particular, needs reinforcements as the unit finished 27th in points per game during the 2023 campaign. That is why Bleacher Report pegged free agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard as a “realistic target” for the Broncos following the 2024 NFL draft.

“Shaquille Leonard has struggled to get back to form due to back injuries,” the B/R NFL Scouting Department wrote in its May 13 article. “However, the Broncos could offer an interesting place for him to try. Cody Barton and Alex Singleton are the projected starters at this point.”

The Indianapolis Colts released the four-time All-Pro and 2018 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year on November 21. Leonard signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on December 4 and played five games with the team, including three starts.

Between Indianapolis and Philadelphia, the All-Pro amassed 88 combined tackles and one sack last season in 14 total appearances.

Throughout his six-year career, Leonard has registered 637 total tackles, 16.0 sacks, 12 interceptions and 17 forced fumbles since the 2018 season.

Leonard Previously Expressed Uncertainty About His NFL Future

Once at the height of a promising NFL career, Leonard’s rise was derailed by countless injuries.

Shortly after Philadelphia lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round, Leonard was left to contemplate his NFL future.

“I think that will be a tough discussion for myself,” Leonard told Jeffery Kerr of CBS Sports on January 21. “Having two back surgeries, you know, with the back you have to take your time and try to figure this stuff out. You have to see how you look on tape throughout the year. Is it worth (it) to keep going? Are you yourself? Are you a shell of yourself?”

The All-Pro had back surgery after the 2021 season and played only three games in 2022 due in part to suffering a setback in his back injury. Leonard saw his snaps reduced and experienced a defensive playcaller change last season.

Despite his difficult challenges, Leonard seemingly has zero regrets and is ready to move his career forward, wherever it may lead.

“Just thinking about everything I’ve been through this past year with the back surgeries, coming back from that. Getting cut in Indy then coming here. All the ups and downs, it’s been crazy. It’s been a crazy experience, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Leonard told Kerr.

115-Game Starter Also Listed Among ‘Realistic’ Free Agency Options for Denver

Leonard is a realistic option for Payton to target as Denver fills out its roster ahead of the 2024 season.

There are other pressing needs defensively, so Bleacher Report also listed veteran cornerback Steven Nelson as a “realistic” Broncos target.

“The biggest weaknesses remaining are on defense, though,” the B/R Scouting Department wrote on May 13. “Steven Nelson could compete with Levi Wallace to take over as the team’s second outside corner opposite Patrick Surtain II.”

In his nine-year career, the well-traveled defender has suited up for the Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans. Nelson has started 115 games and appeared in 130 total games between the four franchises.

The Oregon State product played in all 17 games with Houston in 2023 and tied a career-high with four interceptions.