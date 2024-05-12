Bo Nix Gets Honest About Sean Payton After 2nd Practice With Broncos

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix went through his first official practice with his new team and some of his new teammates.

The Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick amid mixed reactions. But Head Coach Sean Payton touted Nix as their guy while the quarterback has long been high on the idea of the pairing.

Media was not on hand for Day 1 of rookie minicamp. So how did everything go after Day 2?

“It’s been very fun. I’ve enjoyed learning all the new rookies’ names, and being around them, and learning their stories,” Nix told reporters on May 11.

“It’s a day-to-day process. You got to go from one meeting to one practice, one walkthrough. Take them one at a time and just learn as much as you can and just not make the same mistake twice.

“[Payton]’s been awesome. He teaches me so much already. He’s got a lot of knowledge. And he’s built a pedigree to where, when he talks, you listen. So that’s what I’m excited to continue, to just learn from him more and more each day. And as we go through practices and walkthroughs, you just can’t learn enough from him.”

Payton said that the early going of the offseason program was adaptive to previous information.

He also said they are working through converting drops for Nix as he transitions from a shotgun-heavy offense, detailing what would constitute a good practice for the record-setting former Duck.

Sean Payton: Bo Nix ‘Handling Install Well’

“We said it to him at the start, all of us are behind. We’re behind the team relative to where they’re at, both from a conditioning standpoint but also mentally. And we’re not going to get there in a day or two days,” Payton told reporters after the practice.

“The objective is to get there soon, in time for training camp.

“He’s handling the install well. He had a pretty good practice today and he’s grinding through it, he’s doing a good job with it.

“The location of throws. Two or three down-the-field throws today, it’s almost like watching a good golfer, you know? Sometimes when you watch his game over two years, you just – there’s a patience to how he plays. The ball comes out and, I don’t want to use the term boring. That’s not the right term. But, yeah, pretty good decisions. And with each play, the efficiency and how he’s operating, all of that [makes a good practice].”

Nix was appreciative of the comparison.

“I wish I played golf that way; like I played quarterback,” Nix joked. “But I think it’s all a part of an operation and preparation and literally kind of dumb it down, making it as simple as possible. Know where your eyes are supposed to go, know where your reads are, get your eyes on them, and then go through it quickly.

“Being around, obviously, coaches going to teach the same stuff over, and over, and over, and just learning it all and then going out there and doing it on the field.”

It certainly sounds like Payton is looking for Nix to compete for the starting job.

Doubts Persist About Broncos Draft Plans

Despite Payton’s assertions, doubts remain that Nix was the Broncos’ first choice. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder doesn’t see the risk-reward of feigning interest in a trade being in Payton’s favor.

“There have been several reports indicating or directly stating that the Broncos were much higher on Nix than the rest of the league seemed to be,” Holder wrote on May 11. “The day after the first round, the team’s head coach said he “was actively involved in trying to pretend we were moving forward” in the draft … However, the BS meter says that’s a load of crap.

“Why would Payton want to risk getting his bluff called to drive up the price tag for a team that isn’t even in the Broncos conference?”

Reports emerged on the Broncos’ backup plans had another team drafted Nix.

They eyed edge rusher Laiatu Latu and were in the mix for tight end Brock Bowers. The Indianapolis Colts selected Latu with the No. 15 overall pick. The Las Vegas Raiders took Bowers at No. 13.

Holder still believes we should “sell” the idea that the Broncos were as high on Nix as is being let on.

“All of this feels like a big PR campaign to hype up the guy they drafted,” Holder wrote. “Can’t blame Payton and company for trying to inspire confidence in Nix, but it doesn’t seem like the truth.