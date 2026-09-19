Denver Broncos LB Alex Singleton Handed Hefty Fine by NFL

The writing was on the wall for Denver Broncos inside linebacker Alex Singleton — the NFL just made it official on Saturday.

“Broncos ILB Alex Singleton has been fined $11,492 for his late-hit penalty on KC’s Emmett Johnson in 4Q,” Broncos reporter Mike Klis wrote on his official X account. “He will appeal as all fined players will. This year, players can be refunded fine money at season’s end if they don’t demonstrate a pattern of similar infractions. For refunds, players must first appeal.”

Heavy’s Josh Buckhalter predicted the fine on Singleton almost immediately after Denver’s 31-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 1.

“Denver Broncos suffered a humbling defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs and the situation could get even worse for linebacker Alex Singleton,” Buckhalter wrote on September 15. “Singleton, a team captain and starting middle linebacker, could hear from the NFL after committing an infraction that can trigger a fine from the NFL …During the fourth quarter, Chiefs running back Emmitt Johnson broke a 25 yard run. Singleton had an opportunity to get him down for a much shorter gain but missed the tackle–one of several for the Broncos on the night. Instead, he picked up an unnecessary roughness call, which is one of the many fineable offenses in the NFL. The rule includes many layers but there is one section in particular that applies directly to what Singleton did.”

Alex Singleton Landed New Contract in Offseason

The Broncos re-invested in Singleton in a big way this offseason by signing him to a 2-year, $15 million contract — even though he turns 33 years old in December.

Saturday wasn’t the 1st time Singleton has run afoul of the NFL’s Gameday Accountability Committee. He was fined $6,194 for a hit to a defenseless player in 2022 after a game against the Baltimore Ravens and fined $23,186 for illegal use of the helmet in 2025 after a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Broncos Tried Outside Help at LB and Failed in 2025

The Broncos tried to find an elite inside linebacker outside of their own halls before the 2025 season with a 3-year, $31.5 million free-agent contract for San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw — a player they cut after just 1 disappointing season.

Denver doubled down on players already on the roster at inside linebacker in 2026, re-signing Singleton (2 years, $15 million) and Justin Strnad (3 years, $18 million), who slot in as their starters.