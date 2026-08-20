Broncos Put Talented Young Defender on Season-Ending IR

While it was inevitably coming down the pipe, it still stung a little bit for the Denver Broncos to make it official — inside linebacker Levelle Bailey is out for the season.

“Per source, the Broncos waived/injured ILB Levelle Bailey today,” Broncos reporter Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “He will revert to season-ending IR, a move expected after he suffered a broken lower leg in a preseason game at Atlanta last week.”

“It’s official: Levelle Bailey’s season is over after he broke his leg in the first preseason game,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account. “A blow to the young ILB depth for the Broncos.”

Bailey seemed on the cusp of being a key role player on 1 of the NFL’s best defenses in 2026.

“Bailey is in his third season out of Fresno State and is vying for a larger role in the Broncos’ reshuffled linebacker room,” Heavy’s Josh Buckhalter wrote on August 15. “This is a major setback … Bailey, who turns 26 in December, was an undrafted free agent in 2024. He appeared in 10 games for the Broncos as a rookie, but was limited to three contests in 2025 with a reduced role.”

Bailey Played Way Onto Roster in 2024 Preseason

Bailey made Denver’s roster in 2024 after a standout preseason, including a 94-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason finale.

Sports Illustrated’s Erick Trickel had Bailey projected as making the team at one of the inside linebacker spots ahead of the game against the Cardinals thanks to Bailey’s special teams play throughout the preseason.

“(Alex) Singleton is the only cemented starter at this point, and the starter next to him, who will back him up, is still up for grabs,” Trickel wrote in August 2024. “With his play on special teams, Bailey has put himself in an excellent spot to be Singleton’s backup.”

Levelle Bailey Starred for Fresno State in College

Bailey, 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds, was a five-year starter at Fresno State from 2019 to 2023, gaining another year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

Bailey was also a four-time All-Mountain West Conference selection from 2020 to 2023. He finished his career with 242 tackles, 24.5 TFL, 7.0 sacks, 22 pass deflections, 4 forced fumbles and 6 interceptions.

Bailey had his most complete season as a senior in 2023 with 82 tackles, 3 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein had Bailey rated properly as a priority free agent before the 2024 NFL draft.

“Bailey is a productive inside linebacker with below-average size and average pursuit speed,” Zierlein wrote. “The tackle totals are good but would be much more impressive if he played with better anticipation and play recognition. He would benefit from operating with better downhill aggression to stay ahead of the blocking scheme … Bailey’s run defense falls below the mark, but he’s very natural and effective in coverage. He’s a likely undrafted free agent who needs to improve his run take-on before he can make a squad.”