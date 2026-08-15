Broncos Get Bad News on Young Veteran Linebacker After Falcons Game

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos took care of business on the field, taking down the Atlanta Falcons in a 27-7 preseason-opening blowout. However, the Broncos did not emerge from the contest unscathed, with Levelle Bailey indeed worse for wear.

Bailey is in his third season out of Fresno State and is vying for a larger role in the Broncos’ reshuffled linebacker room.

This is a major setback.

Broncos’ Levelle Bailey Suffers ‘Major’ Injury Setback

“Broncos sideline injury update: LB Levelle Bailey came off a play hopping on one foot,” Broncos Radio sideline reporter Susie Wargin posted on X on August 14. “After getting checked out in the injury tent, he was taken off the field in a cart.”

Denver went from calling Bailey questionable to officially ruling him out a short while later.

“The Broncos suffered a major injury during their 27-7 preseason win Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on August 15.

“Third-year inside linebacker Levelle Bailey suffered a break in his lower leg, a source told 9NEWS. Bailey is expected to undergo surgery and miss extensive time, according to the source.”

Bailey, who turns 26 in December, was an undrafted free agent in 2024.

He appeared in 10 games for the Broncos as a rookie, but was limited to three contests in 2025 with a reduced role.

Levelle Bailey Faced Big Opportunity

Bailey has always profiled as a reserve, despite generating some buzz with the Broncos during his first offseason with the club. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein properly projected him as a “priority free agent.”

“Productive inside linebacker with below-average size and average pursuit speed. The tackle totals are good but would be much more impressive if he played with better anticipation and play recognition. He would benefit from operating with better downhill aggression to stay ahead of the blocking scheme,” Zierlein wrote in 2023.

“Run defense falls below the mark, but he’s very natural and effective in coverage. He’s a likely undrafted free agent who needs to improve his run take-on before he can make a squad.”

His injury is a blow for him and the Broncos.

The Broncos cut ties with Dre Greenlaw this offseason. They also moved Justin Strnad into the starting lineup next to Alex Singleton. The rotation behind them was among the position battles to watch during training camp.

Levelle Bailey on Track for Roster Projection

Despite the opportunity, The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider projected that Bailey would miss out on a spot on the Broncos’ 53-man roster. Kosmider instead chose fellow former UDFAs Karene Reid and Taurean York, a rookie whom the Broncos list at 5-foot-10.

“Confidence level in the depth chart rankings beyond Singleton and Strnad: low,” Kosmider wrote in July. “The Broncos have a room full of intriguing, but largely unproven linebackers behind the two veteran starters. Several of them could be asked to play significant roles at some point this season. The battles to find out who those players will be qualify as some of the most intriguing ones we’ll see in this camp.”

As of the Broncos’ initial unofficial depth chart, Kosmider’s projection appears accurate.

“After starters Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, the top backups are Karene Reid, Jordan Turner and rookies Red Murdock and Taurean York,” Klis wrote.