Hall of Famer Peyton Manning Gets Honest About Broncos’ Plan for Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos have not been to the playoffs since Peyton Manning was under center following the 2015 season. If rookie first-round pick and newly-anointed starting quarterback Bo Nix is going to buck that trend, he will need to overcome some tall odds.

Regardless of the outcome of the season, Nix is going to get invaluable reps for the future according to Manning.

“He’s had a great camp. He’s had a great offseason, he’s used the time. You knew his experience, his maturity would be an advantage for him. And he’s picked up the system quickly, you can tell,” Manning told reporters on August 21. “So happy for him. What a great opportunity. I know what that’s like, starting as a rookie in your first game. But he’ll be ready and pulling hard for him.

“He doesn’t need any advice from me. He knows he’s gonna have to lean on his teammates and the veteran players have got to help him. They’ve gotta do their part. They’ve gotta play good [defense], they gotta run the ball, gotta make plays for him. But he’ll be ready. As [Broncos head coach Sean Payton] said, he’s been a great student. The cerebral part of the game, he’s picked up. Look, it’s a marathon, not a sprint as a rookie. But I’m a fan of playing right away. Getting the experience is only going to make him better.”

"I get the feeling [Bo Nix] is perfect for Sean Payton the way that Brock Purdy is perfect for Kyle Shanahan." —@danorlovsky7 believes Bo Nix is a great fit with Sean Payton and the Broncos 👀 pic.twitter.com/PYiWq7ne1J — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 22, 2024

Nix has completed 76.7% of his passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions or sacks through two preseason games. He started the Broncos’ win over the Green Bay Packers – who rested their starters – in Week 2 of the preseason.

Bo Nix Could Face Rude Awakening in Regular Season

Fox Sports’ Geoff Schwartz set the over/under for their 2024 record at 5.5 games. No AFC team made the postseason with fewer than 10 wins in 2023. A record-setter in college for his starting experience and accuracy, his transition to the pro game has gone smoothly.

But the regular season could bring a bit of a reality check with it.

Teams are often basic in the preseason. So, in addition to playing frontline players at most if not all positions, Nix will also face defensive gameplans designed specifically for the Broncos.

Former Broncos QB John Elway warned of the jump to reporters on August 21. Elway went 4-6 as a rookie in 1983, completing 47.5% of his passes with seven touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He also expressed belief in Nix and Payton, saying it is an “exciting time” for the organization.

“Maybe I’m influenced by the preseason, but with Bo Nix, the Broncos offense may have a chance to be OK this season. Nix is exactly the type of quarterback that works well in a Sean Payton offense, and Payton has already tailored some of the offense to fit the rookie quarterback,” Schwartz wrote in his prediction.

“Denver’s offensive line is fine and that side of the football already has some weapons. The defense is good, and the Broncos have a favorable schedule with two division opponents whom they can beat in any game.”

Peyton Manning’s Rookie Season a Cautionary Tale for Broncos Fans

A Hall-of-Famer, two-time Super Bowl champion, seven-time All-Pro, and nine-time Pro Bowler, Manning completed 56.7% of passes for 3,739 yards with 26 touchdowns and an NFL-record 28 interceptions as a rookie with the Indianapolis Colts in 1998.

He was also the No. 1 overall pick of the 1998 draft, offering a bit more security than a mid-first-round pick like Nix might as the No. 12 pick in 2024.

Still, his Colts went 3-13. That was the same record as the season before.

The Broncos are coming off an 8-9 season, so Fox’s projections call for a step back. In addition to a rookie quarterback, the Broncos also traded former first-round receiver Jerry Jeudy and cut two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons.

A step back in the Broncos’ record or an uneven season from Nix – even one in which he sets a dubious record – will necessarily mean the Broncos made the wrong decision to draft him.

Manning had one other season with 20-plus interceptions.

That was in 2001, which was also his only other season with a losing record in his illustrious career. The Broncos would certainly take that from Nix. He can start by achieving his goal and getting a win in Seattle over the Seahawks in Week 1.