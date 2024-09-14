Broncos Need to Incorporate NFL All-Pro Into Offense

One of the more deflating outcomes for the Denver Broncos in a season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks was just how bad the offense seemed in Week 1.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix seemed lost, going 26-of-42 passing for 138 yards, no touchdowns and 2 interceptions — including one where he floated a ball into triple coverage. Broncos’ wide receivers didn’t seem like they knew how to get open. Three running backs combined for 20 carriers for 64 rushing yards.

All the while, NFL All-Pro return specialist and wide receiver Marvin Mims continued to make the most of his opportunities with 116 all-purpose yards on 3 kickoff returns and 5 punt returns. When the Broncos had the ball, Mims got zero touches and had just 1 target.

That has to change. If the Broncos want to appear even somewhat competent with the ball, they need to make sure Mims at least gets a chance to make plays on offense. In the opener, Nix completed passes to seven different players. Just not Mims.

“Mims can handle that quick-hitting route tree but also provides a much-needed explosive threat,” Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon wrote on Sept. 14. “He averaged a team-high 17.1 yards per catch as a rookie last season. Denver coach Sean Payton really didn’t ask rookie QB Bo Nix to push the ball downfield in Week 1. The reality is Mims’ presence alone will not demand respect from defenses, too. For opponents to truly take Nix seriously as a passer, however, the Broncos must find those moments to at least intend on taking a deep shot. Mims is the best option for that.” Mims Had Flashes of Potential at Wide Receiver While Mims’ numbers in the receiving game playing behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy were pedestrian as a rookie in 2023, he was spectacular in the return game. Mims finished his rookie year with 1,116 all-purpose yards after adding another 709 yards on punt and kick returns, including a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. He had his best receiving game of the season in a 35-33 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 2, with 2 receptions for 113 yards and 1 touchdown along with 2 carries for 10 yards. Mims finished the season with 33 receptions for 377 yards and 1 touchdown. “We know he’s a good returner,” Denver head coach Sean Payton told NFL.com before the season. “We felt that was one of the strengths obviously that we saw on tape. But we saw transitional speed, we saw the things that you need to have at that receiver position. So I don’t think it was his development as much as, and I don’t want to say a crowded room, but just trying to create enough touches for those guys. Now we have a room, and we have a lot of young players. Size is certainly something you see at the receiver position right now.”

Mims Can Make Magic With Few Touches

Mims doesn’t need a lot of touches to make good things happen, which he showed in college. At Oklahoma, Mims averaged 19.5 yards per catch for his career, including 54 receptions for 1,083 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in 2022 — a staggering 20.1 yards per catch.