Broncos Get Key News as NFL Disciplines Player Before Regular-Season Opener

Former Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin is fortunate, even in the wake of the organization’s decision to cut him and his putting to bed any thoughts of a return as a member of the practice squad.

McLaughlin was one of several players who faced potential punishment from the NFL. It stems from the Broncos’ preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings.

With the dust settled, he finds himself among those who avoided drawing the league’s attention.

Ex-Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin Avoids NFL Punishment

McLaughlin was fortunate during the Broncos’ 34-6 victory over the Vikings, too, even though he drew a flag. In the third quarter, on a fourth-and-13 punt play that began at the 13:15 mark, McLaughlin was called for an illegal block above the waist (block in the back) on Marsall Lang.

The penalty for such an infraction is usually 10 yards, but a Vikings penalty offset it.

The NFL defines illegal blocks in the back an when a player “blocks an opponent (from behind) in the back above the opponent’s waist, or uses his hands or arms to push an opponent from behind in a manner that affects his movement, except in close-line play. This prohibition also applies to a player of the kicking team while the ball is in flight during a scrimmage kick.”

It is a thin line between what is an illegal block above the waist (in the back), which McLaughlin–now of the Cleveland Browns–was called for, and an illegal blindside block.

The latter infraction requires the tackler to make “forcible contact” while moving parallel or toward their own goal line. It also carries fines up to $17,911 for first-timers and $23,882 on second offenses.

“It is a foul if a player initiates a block when his path is toward or parallel to his own end line and makes forcible contact to his opponent with his helmet, forearm, or shoulder, unless the contact occurs in close-line play prior to the ball leaving that area,” the league specifices on its official rules page.

Moreover, “The ball is not considered to have left that area if the player who takes the snap, either from shotgun position or from under center, retreats in the pocket immediately or with slight delay, and hands the ball to another player, passes the ball, is tackled, or runs with the ball himself during a designed play. Any forcible contact in close-line play is still subject to the restrictions for crackback and peel back blocks.

At the very least, McLaughlin can prepare for the season with the NFL in his pockets.

No other Broncos players committed fineable offenses during the contest, at least none that officials called or that actually drew fines, in good news for head coach Sean Payton and Co.

Vikings RB Docked by NFL

The situation was more nuanced for the Vikings. Now-former linebacker Josh Ross avoid fines for two penalties committed against the Broncos. One was an “unnecessary roughness” call in the second for a “late hit.” The other, an “illegal use of the hands, hands to the face” call in the third.

The late hit is among the fineable offenses. Those fines can run up to $11,941 for first-time occurrences and $17,911 on time-second offenses.

However, the league levies fines at its discretion.

Unfortunately for Vikings running back Jermar Jefferson, he was unable to dodge the NFL’s long arm. He received a $5,583 fine for the face mask call that offset McLaughlin’s penalty. He is also on injured reserve where he will stay for the season barring an injury settlement.