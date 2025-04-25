Broncos’ Starter on Notice After Shocking Projected $18 Million Move

With the No. 20 overall pick of the 2025 draft, the Denver Broncos selected former Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron.

The offseason was rife with speculation tying them to the top tight ends and running backs.

Instead, the Broncos went in a wholly different direction with Barron. His addition could mean big changes for 2024 CB2 Riley Moss and nickelback Ja’Quan McMillian alongside reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain II.

“I’m initially told Jahdae Barron will play nickel for the Broncos,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens reported on X on April 24. “Riley Moss stays outside.

“Could change and Riley Moss could go inside.”

“Would think the aggressive, tackling-machine Riley Moss may move to nickel,” 9News’ Mike Klis posted on X on April 24. “Surtain and Barron on outside.”

McMillain might be the odd man out after the Broncos, per Stevens, chose to “shock the world.”

He allowed a career-worst 64.4% completion rate in his coverage in 2024, per Pro Football Reference. McMillian was NB1 for the Broncos last season, starting nine of his 17 games played and logging the sixth-most snaps of any Denver defender.

Re-signed to a one-year, $1 million contract this offseason, McMillian could be a trade or cut candidate ahead of the regular season after the Broncos’ first draft pick.

Spotrac projects a four-year, $18 million contract for Barron.

Broncos Beat Stunned by Jahdae Barron Pick in 1st Round of 2025 Draft

Barron was a consensus All-American and the Jim Thorpe Award winner, bestowed upon the nation’s top DB, in 2024. He had 67 total tackles and his 5 interceptions led the SEC.

Nonetheless, the Broncos making him their first pick in the draft was surprising.

“Wow. Sean Payton and #Broncos buck all pre-draft projection and go CB at No. 20,” The Denver Post’s Luca Evans posted on X on April 24. “Jahdae Barron was really good in coverage last year, as a tackler at Texas. Big-time athleticism at 4.39 40-yard-dash.”

Sleeper Broncos called Barron a “fascinating pick,” noting some of his standout metrics from this past season.

Jahdae Barron is a fascinating pick for the Broncos as it solidifies a lockdown secondary for Denver 🔒 🔶 Allowed a completion percentage of 54.4%

🔷 ZERO touchdowns allowed

🔶 5 INTs

🔷 33.1 NFL Passer Rating when Targeted

🔶 Jim Thorpe Award (Nation's top DB) pic.twitter.com/tEYn8nWWMv — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) April 25, 2025

Evans was hardly alone in his surprise among the Broncos beat.

“Clearly a surprise,” Klis said in another post on X in reaction to those picks. “See what the Broncos do tomorrow. They have to get a RB in either rounds 2 or 3 tomorrow.”

AtoZ Sports’ Joe Delone said Barron could be his “favorite” first-round pick of this draft. NFL Draft Files called Barron a “monster” who can do “everything” and the “biggest steal” in this year’s class.

Jahdae Barron, Broncos Comment on Fit

“I bring a lot of versatility to the defense. I’m going to play my role. I’m going to master the position, and I’m going to learn from the best,” Barron told reporters on draft night, per Predominately Orange’s Jordan Lopez. “I can’t wait to learn from Patrick Surtain.”

Broncos general manager George Paton said he and head coach Sean Payton “couldn’t stop watching” Barron’s tape and spoke about the uncertainty that they would be able to draft him.

Payton said that the more they watched, the more he wanted to keep the decision quiet.

“It’s a premium position,” Paton told reporters on April 24. “I would have said it before: you can’t have enough good coverage. We got a few injuries this year, and we saw what kind of happened. And so we can’t have enough good cover guys. This guy was just unique for where he was on our board. I talk about the football player, the playmaker, once again. But it was just too unique to pass up. And, yeah, corner’s a premium position.”

Payton noted how closely the Broncos felt they needed to monitor Barron’s drop during the round before they came on the clock in the draft.

“There were probably six picks we had to get past as he sat there,” Payton said, per The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel. “It was value but also knowing what the next few days present relative to the other positions.”