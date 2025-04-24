Conflicting Reports About Broncos’ Trade Plans Emerge as Draft Nears

The Denver Broncos may be back to putting out smoke screens as the 2025 draft gets underway on April 24, particularly when it comes to a potential trade.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler reported that the Broncos are one of the few teams looking to trade up ahead of the draft. The Broncos currently own the No. 20 overall selection and have seven picks.

However, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported not to expect the “fireworks” of 2024.

“Sean Payton does fall in love with players, but the sense I get right now is that Denver is comfortable with sticking at pick No. 20 and selecting the player it wants — or trading back,” Russini wrote on April 23. “I heard the Broncos love some of the running backs, but not enough to move up.”

“There has been … a lack of teams willing to trade up — at least so far. Denver is one of those: The Broncos have made inquiries about moving up in Round 1, according to sources,” Schefter wrote on April 21. “But there aren’t many others.”

Schefter also noted that movement could pick up as teams go on the clock.

However, that could be all the more reason for the Broncos to strike early. They might avoid being taxed for increased interest.

Broncos Contributing to Pre-Draft Speculation

DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens noted the difference in content between ESPN and Russini’s reports on the eve of the draft.

The Broncos have contributed to that uncertainty.

“There is a LOT of intrigue surrounding the Broncos first-round pick, especially since they currently have the 20th pick (and not a top pick),” Stevens posted on X on April 23. “A TON of uncertainty heading into draft day tomorrow for the Broncos.”

This offseason, Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton have touted the depth at running back and along the defensive line as strengths of the 2025 class.

Paton also admitted to holding trade calls with teams.

There have also been links to the wide receiver group, with the Broncos largely addressing their needs in free agency.

Broncos HC Sean Payton Touted Misdirection

It would come as no surprise if the Broncos’ openness about their interest and evaluations of some positions before the draft. Payton admitted to intentionally putting out misleading information ahead of the 2024 draft.

“I was actively involved in trying to pretend we were moving forward,” Payton told reporters on April 26. “It’s this time of the year, it’s difficult. And we want to keep our options open. And I would say this for a normal position and we talked about it. We’re entering the draft, you might have needs at rush edge, tackle, receiver. Then you’re really manage. But when it comes to something this specific relative to the quarterback, it’s, man, you just don’t want others to know that this is their focal point.”

The Broncos emerged from that draft with Bo Nix, the No. 12 overall selection.

To that end, Russini’s report could be another example. Both Paton and Payton publicly expressed confidence that they would be able to find a player with similar value at No. 20 as they would at No. 10 overall.

That Russini’s report specifically mentions the RB position amid the Broncos’ other potential targets could be another indicator.

Perhaps the Broncos will move up if their preferred tight end, receiver, etc., begins to slide.