‘Underappreciated’ Playmaker Draws Attention as Possible Broncos Deal Looms

The Denver Broncos face an intriguing decision on their defense, specifically in their meticulously built secondary with Ja’Quan McMillian.

McMillian is coming off a strong 2025 season, his fourth with the organization. However, he enters the offseason program facing uncertainty about his future and a potential competition with two teammates for two roster spots.

His status is emblematic of how he is viewed in some league circles.

Broncos Get Strong Words Over Ja’Quan McMillian

McMillian signed with the Broncos as a college free agent following the 2022 draft and has locked down their starting nickelback role since his second year in the league. He allowed a 74.2 passer rating in his coverage, a career best, per Pro Football Reference.

NFL.com’s Tom Blair listed McMillian as his choice for the Broncos’ “most underappreciated” player heading into the 2026 season.

Blair noted how McMillian stepped up after the Broncos’ draft decision last year.

“When Denver spent its 2025 first-round pick on Jahdae Barron, it felt like McMillian’s spot in the lineup was under threat. Then McMillian responded with his best professional season yet, inspiring notable praise from Broncos GM George Paton in February,” Blair wrote on May 26.

“A former undrafted free-agent signee, McMillian signed a second-round RFA tender in March, exhibiting how much his value has increased over four seasons in Denver. As the nickelback in Vance Joseph’s aggressive defense, McMillian is a feisty run defender who also offers ball production (two interceptions in each of the past three seasons) and blitz savvy (four sacks in 2025). Not to mention, the guy boasts an undeniable clutch gene.”

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Blair cited McMillian’s “controversial” interception off Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in overtime during the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

McMillian lacks gaudy turnover numbers, but he is a consistent playmaker.

For his career, McMillian has 195 total tackles, 7.0 sacks, 6 interceptions, 5 forced fumbles, 2 recoveries, and 2 touchdowns, with both coming off picks. He has technically started 16 of 51 games played, but has logged 63% or more of the snaps shared three years straight, per PFR.

Ja’Quan McMillian Gets Mixed Message on Contract

The Denver Post’s Luca Evans described McMillian as a “grinder,” but noted that Barron gives the Broncos “considerable negotiating leverage” over him and fellow veteran Riley Moss, who starts opposite 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II.

However, there is also a belief that Barron could push Moss more than McMillian.

That is good news for the nickel, but it also comes with a reality check about his potential hopes for a significant payday.

“After McMillian had a fringe All-Pro-level season at nickel last year, it’d make sense for Denver’s staff to see if Barron can compete through the offseason and training camp with Moss for the Broncos’ CB2 job opposite Surtain,” Evans wrote on May 22

“Given his production, McMillian could reasonably angle for $15 to $17 million annually from Denver — but may not have much leverage with the open market. Multiple league sources who spoke to The Post pointed out that nickel cornerbacks only carry high value for teams that use them often in their schemes.”

Evans noted the Broncos could also enjoy their roster depth and play out the season.

They endured injuries in the secondary last season, including Surtain, and their group behind their top four options is largely unproven.