Broncos Facing Potential Trade Scenario Behind Pat Surtain II: ‘Unmistakable Reality’

The Denver Broncos prepared themselves for this situation, but that does not inherently make their decision any easier. Pat Surtain II, the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, occupies one cornerback spot for the Broncos and will for years to come.

That is where the Broncos’ certainty ends, though.

With fellow starting corner Riley Moss and starting nickelback Ja’Quan McMillian on expiring contracts and 2025 first-round pick, Jahdae Barron, waiting in the wings, the clock is ticking.

Broncos Face Potential Trade Scenario at CB

Sutain’s presence is already key, allowing Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to largely leave him alone on an island and focus their schematic efforts elsewhere. Moss has held his own in an unenviable position, while McMillian is coming off a career year.

Then there is Barron, a relatively surprising 20th overall pick in the draft, whom the Broncos used against specific packages as a rookie.

“The way the Broncos see Barron in his second NFL offseason, now, has greater ramifications than his own individual future,” The Denver Post’s Luca Evans wrote on May 22. “Barron’s development through OTAs, minicamp and later training camp will shape one of the organization’s key short-term questions: should the Broncos pay CB2 Riley Moss or nickel Ja’Quan McMillian?

“Denver, of course, already has former Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II on a long-term deal that’s set to see its cap hit increase each year through 2029. And with Barron waiting in the wings, the Broncos are approaching an unmistakable reality in their cornerback room come training camp.”

An unnamed source told Evans that they expect the Broncos to use the situation as leverage.

There is also a scenario in which the Broncos look to trade Moss, as the value of perimeter corners is higher than nickelbacks around the league. Evans noted another unnamed source suggested Broncos head coach Sean Payton will “push” to have Barron play there in 2026.

The Broncos have what an unnamed agent told Evans was a “champagne problem,” while the insider called it “more of a decision.”

Either way, it is not an easy one to make.

Rile Moss & Ja’Quan McMillian Not Making Life Easy for Jahdae Barron

Barron needs to play more, but neither McMillian nor Moss was exactly accommodating this past season. Moss has faced the most targets in his coverage of any player in the NFL over the past two seasons, with 221 looks in his direction, per Stathead.

He had a 24-target lead over second place (Alontae Taylor) as Surtain’s bookend.

Moss’ 61.1% completion allowed in his coverage ranks second-best among the 10 players to face at least 180 targets in that span.

McMillian is fourth on the list, which does not include Surtain, who has faced 123 targets. Evans noted that McMillian had a “fringe All-Pro” season and that, while the Broncos have left the door open for Barron to play inside or out, the financial aspect looms large.

Denver must also plan for a potential extension for quarterback Bo Nix.

Nix will be extension-eligible during the 2027 offseason, and fielding a top-notch roster while remaining flexible will become more difficult for Broncos general manager George Paton.

That is where decisions like their approach behind Surtain could pay the most dividends.