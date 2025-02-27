Broncos Showing Interest in 3,500-Yard Award Winner Amid Exec’s Comments

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton are both in Indianapolis for the scouting combine. The Broncos have several positions of need and could potentially address one with Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II.

Gordon was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, a consensus All-American, and the Doak Walker Award winner – given to the nation’s top running back – in 2023.

Gordon took a step back in 2024 but remains on the Broncos’ radar.

“The following teams have formal meetings scheduled with Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II, source said,” The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler reported on X on February 27. “Broncos, Chargers, Colts, Chiefs, Steelers, Dolphins.”

Play

Gordon finished his Cowboys career with 3,505 total yards and 40 total touchdowns. He rushed for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns on 190 carries in 2024, adding a 29-179-1 line as a receiver out of the backfield.

He led the Big 12 with 1,732 rushing yards, 22 TDs, and 324 plays from scrimmage in 2023.

Pro Football Focus ranks Gordon as their RB23 heading into combine workouts, so he could be available in the middle-to-later rounds.

Broncos to Meet With Oklahoma St. RB Ollie Gordon

Underdog Fantasy’s Brett Kollman compared Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry due to his physical proportions. NFL Network’s Lance Zierlien chose Washington Commanders back Brian Robinson Jr.

Both examples underscore Gordon’s physicality as a runner, which the Broncos lacked consistently during the 2024 season.

“Big-workload back with a skill set that requires a physical, downhill run scheme,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien wrote in Gordon’s pre-draft profile. Gordon is tight-hipped and forced to run linear tracks. He plays with adequate decisiveness and interior vision but lacks the agility to cut sharply or slip tackles in tight quarters. When he gets going downhill he becomes a battering ram, slamming through tackles and adding tough yards after contact.”

His 80 career receptions for 585 yards and 4 scores suggest a multi-faceted skill set too.

“He’s good in the screen game and could improve his protection in time. His 2024 production fell off through no fault of his own. Gordon is big and physical and could attract Day 2 attention from teams looking to add a bruiser to a two-back system.”

That could fit exactly what the Broncos are looking for as they work to bolster quarterback Bo Nix’s supporting cast.

Broncos GM Leaves Door Open for Javonte Williams to Return in 3rd Down Role

The Broncos went through three starting tailbacks in 2024, fueling the idea that backs like Gordon could be an option. Former second-round pick Javonte Williams (2021) opened the season as the starter but operated as RB3 toward the end of the campaign.

Audric Estime, a fifth-round pick in 2024, and former undrafted free agent Jaleel McLaughlin each started at least one game.

The Broncos have former UDFA Tyler Badie under contract for 2025 too.

Williams is a free agent and seemingly the odd man out following the way his 2024 season turned out. However, Paton left the door open for Williams’ return, albeit in a potentially specialized role.

“There’s a chance we bring Javonte back,” Paton told reporters on February 25. “I think Javonte is one of the best pass protectors in the league.”

Paton also noted the quality of depth in this draft class.

“There’s so many different flavors in this draft of runner, and we have some backs that we like,” Paton said. “It’s going to be an interesting process – already has been – just to get to know these runners.”