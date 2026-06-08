Fired Broncos Assistant Coach Exonerated Following 2025 Arrest

It was a busy day at the Douglas County Courthouse for the Denver Broncos on Monday, with star edge rusher Jonathon Cooper pleading not guilty after a domestic violence arrest and his former position coach, Michael Wilhoite, being exonerated of all charges in his February 2025 arrest at the Denver Airport that led to him being fired from his job.

“Former Broncos coach Michael Wilhoite had all charges against him dismissed and the court filings have been sealed, his attorney Harvey Steinberg told 9NEWS following a hearing Monday involving another of Steinberg’s clients, Broncos’ outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper,” Broncos reporter Mike Klis wrote. “Wilhoite allegedly punched a Denver policeman in the face at a drop-off traffic zone at Denver International Airport on Feb. 23, 2025. Wilhoite was originally charged with second-degree felony assault of a police officer, misdemeanor obstruction of a police office and misdemeanor criminal mischief.”

Wilhoite, 39, was the Broncos’ outside linebackers coach in 2023 and 2024 and had been an NFL assistant coach since 2019 after a 7-year playing career with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

He was previously an assistant coach for the New Orleans Saints under Broncos head coach Sean Payton, as well as with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wilhoite was fired by Payton just over a week after the arrest.

“After thorough discussions as an organization, I met with Michael Wilhoite and informed him we have decided to part ways,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton said in a prepared statement released to ESPN in March 2025. “We recognize the serious nature of the allegations against him and believe this is the best course of action at this time. I appreciate Michael’s contributions to the Broncos and am confident he will move forward in a positive direction.”

Disturbing Details Came Out Following Arrest

The details of the arrest — entirely of which came from the police’s side — seemed to serve to try to convict Wilhoite in the court of public opinion before he had his day in court.

According to the police affidavit filed against Wilhoite, on February 23, 2025, he pulled up to the airport’s arrivals drop-off lane around 2 p.m., got out of his 2021 Ford Bronco, and left it unattended.

According to police, when an officer approached Wilhoite upon his return to the vehicle and was instructed not to leave his vehicle unattended. The officer claimed Wilhoite told him to “Shut the (expletive) up” twice, approached the officer, and bumped his chest. The officer said he shoved Wilhoite after the initial contact, and Wilhoite punched the officer in the face.

After the officer fell to the ground, he said Wilhoite tried to leave in his car but was struck with the officer’s Taser in the left hip and side, but overcame the shock and drove away, reportedly leaving the officer with “visible injuries” to his lower body and face.

Wilhoite was later arrested and held at the Denver jail on a $5,000 bond.

“These are routine, everyday interactions that thousands of people get through successfully at the airport without assaulting a police officer,” Magistrate Arnie Beckman said at Wilhoite’s court hearing. “That a routine, everyday encounter turned violent is concerning to the court.”