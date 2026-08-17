Former Broncos Star Von Miller Sends Strong Message Amid Cowboys Deal

The Denver Broncos had ample opportunities to bring Von Miller back. They now risk facing off against him this coming season.

Miller was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2011 draft. He began his career with the Broncos and helped them win a Super Bowl. He has had a few other stops since the Broncos traded him to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, but Miller has wanted to return to Denver for years.

With that apparently not in play, Miller is sticking in the NFC.

Ex-Broncos star Von Miller Sends Message About Cowboys Deal

Miller gave the first indication of his next move, with the former Broncos pass rusher taking to social media. Miller is signing with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.

“‘Hereee Weee Gooo’” [face wearing a cowboy hat emoji] @dallascowboys LFG [crazy eyes, smirking demon, and trophy emojis],” Miller captioned an edited image of himself in a Cowboys uniform on August 16, drawing attention from DNVR’s Zac Stevens.

“DeSoto Tx 75115.”

Miller’s quote references Cowboys quarterback and new teammate Dak Prescott’s cadence.

“ESPN source: Eight-time Pro-Bowl LB Von Miller is expected to sign with the Dallas Cowboys,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on August 16, confirming what the veteran seemed to be celebrating in his post.

“Miller is from Texas, went to Texas A&M, and now is headed to play for the Dallas Cowboys.”

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby, who nearly changed teams this offseason, posted three goat emojis in the comment section of Miller’s post.

Miller shared the news with friend and former Broncos teammate, ex-Cowboys star, and Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware, who went from Dallas to Denver in 2014, one year before Miller entered the league, and they celebrated together.

Broncos Passed on Reunion Opportunity

The Broncos did not show much interest in bringing Miller back, despite his repeated and public overtures, particularly over the past year or so.

Denver is not without pass rushers, both in terms of top talent and depth. They have Pro Bowler Nik Bonitto and bookend Jonathon Cooper at the top of the depth chart, with Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, Drew Sanders, and Que Robinson behind them.

However, as Bonitto noted, Miller has remained close with members of the team.

It is not just defense, either. Bonitto relayed that Miller will sometimes relay messages to him through Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles, his teammate in Denver for five seasons from 2017 into the 2021 campaign.

Miller won a second Super Bowl with the Rams that season, and he has had stints with the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders over the past couple of years.

Even at 37 years old, Miller would have been a reliable bench option for the Broncos.

Now, his friends on the team can only root for him from afar. That is, unless the Cowboys achieve Miller’s suggested goal of reaching the Super Bowl. Then, it would be a bittersweet moment for both sides.