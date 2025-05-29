Super Bowl Champion Gets Honest About Bo Nix Amid Broncos Reality Check

The Denver Broncos selected Von Miller with the No. 2 overall pick in 2011. They traded him to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 at the deadline.

In between, the Broncos started 13 quarterbacks at least once. It took Peyton Manning in 2015, the final of his four seasons with the Broncos, to deliver the franchise’s third title, though they did reach the Super Bowl two years prior, only to lose.

They have started four since Miller’s exit, including Bo Nix, who the vet said is the “real deal.”

“I was part of that quarterback carousel, and now they got one. They got one for sure. Bo Nix, I’ve seen him play, and I’ve played against him. He’s the real deal,” Miller told reporters on May 28. “This’ll be his second year coming up. And I know he expects more, and I know Broncos Country expects more as well. I know he has more. He’s just gonna keep on growing.”

The Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 pick in 2024. He was the last first-round QB drafted.

Miller, who called Nix a “hell of a quarterback,” did not only praise the Broncos’ second-year passer.

Von Miller Raves About Broncos

Miller noted the Broncos’ OLB room was “full,” praising Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, and backups Dondrea Tillman and Jonah Elliss. He said left tackle Garett Bolles and wide receiver Courtland Sutton were his “guys,” and his respect for right tackle Mike McGlinchey.

Additionally, Miller said Broncos defensive lineman Zach Allen was “one of the best” in the NFL and praised Vance Joseph, his head coach in Denver in 2017 and 2018.

Miller believes the Broncos have what it takes to contend in a “competitive division.”

“This Broncos team is really running off to a really good team. Still a very, very competitive division in the AFC West, going against the Chiefs and Chargers, and the Raiders. But they can compete with those guys,” Miller said. “Once they can win with those guys and make the playoffs, who knows what happens then? So, Broncos Country should be excited.”

Bonitto was a Pro Bowler and Second Team All-Pro in 2024, and Cooper tallied 10.5 sacks on the opposite edge, helping the Broncos lead the league in sacks. That and their depth is why Miller believes the ship has sailed for a return to the Broncos.

Von Miller Gets Real About Return to Denver

Miller turned 36 in March, another reason he does not see a “fit” with the Broncos, and is coming off an underwhelming tenure with the Buffalo Bills.

The combination of factors suggests the Broncos are not among his potential landing spots.

“I haven’t heard anything. But it really, if you look at it this year, it really doesn’t make sense. They got two really, really good rushers that are best in league. Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto are incredible rushers. And the guys underneath them, they come in, they produce sacks too. And they play special teams. I’m not playing special teams. That’s something I think at 36 years old, I can say that I probably wouldn’t be doing that,” Miller said.

“Yeah. It’s just this year, probably not. But the year after that, next year, we’ll see what happens.”

The implication that Miller could play in 2026 is one note, since he was uncertain for 2025.

Miller recorded 14.0 sacks in three seasons with the Bills, appearing in 36 of a possible 51 games. The eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and two-time Super Bowl champion has not recorded double-digit sacks, as Bonitto and Cooper did in 2024, was in 2018.

That was his second-to-last full season with the Broncos, and before an ankle injury seemingly altered his career arc.