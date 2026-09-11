Broncos Get More Good News Amid Announcement on All-Pro

The Denver Broncos are off to an encouraging start, specifically with Marvin Mims Jr.

Mims was the only Broncos player listed on the first injury report of the week ahead of their Week 1 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Moreover, there is little to no concern regarding his availability for “Monday Night Football.”

The Chiefs, though, could not boast the same, with offensive tackle Josh Simmons one of two players trending in the right direction.

Mims is one of several Broncos players who battled through injuries late in training camp.

His role has been a source of intrigue, as a former First Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler as a returner, but far less of a certainty on offense. That is despite the Broncos listing Mims as one of three starters at the position.

For his career, Mims has 98 receptions for 1,202 yards and 8 touchdowns. Mims has 1,249 yards on kick returns and 1,172 yards from running back punts.

Mims, a second-round pick in 2023, is also in the final year of his contract with the Broncos.

Broncos’ Marvin Mims Avoids Setback to Start Regular Season

Mims has openly questioned his future with the Broncos, particularly following the offseason trade acquisition of Jaylen Waddle, who essentially does the same things and then some on offense.

That has Mims facing the very real prospect of having his role reduced.

Notably, Mims actually saw an uptick in his offensive responsibilities last season, making Waddle’s arrival an even more ominous development.

Chiefs List Multiple Players on Injury Report

The Chiefs listed 10 players on their injury report Thursday ahead of facing Mims and the Broncos, but only two of them were anything less than full participants.

Starting defensive back Chamarri Conner joined Simmons as a non-participant.

There is a chance that one or both of Conner and Simmons is able to progress enough over the next two days to gain clearance from the medical staff to play on Monday night, but it is undoubtedly an ominous start for Kansas City.

Of course, that just makes it more good news for the Broncos, who will look to get their first win of the 2026 season against their AFC West rivals, the Chiefs.