Broncos Predicted to Draft Big Ten Star WR in 1st Round

The Denver Broncos revamped their wide receiver room this offseason with a blockbuster trade for Miami Dolphins star Jaylen Waddle, creating a 1-2 punch with Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

The future promises more change.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski released his final 2027 mock draft before the NFL regular season begins, with the Broncos taking a wide receiver in the 1st round — 6-foot-3, 213-pound Indiana star Nick Marsh at No. 21 overall.

“Marsh has a prototypical X-receiver frame and strength after the catch to isolate him on an island,” Sobleski wrote on September 7. “Marsh’s build-up speed can stress a defense vertically, while presenting a big target down the sideline on contested catches. The 6’3″, 210-pound receiver is also a deceptive route-runner, with head fakes and stop/start traits to lose defenders.”

Transferred From Another Big Ten Program

Marsh is a River Rouge, Michigan, native who played for Michigan State for his 1st 2 college seasons in 2024 and 2025, with career totals of 100 receptions for 1,311 yards and 9 touchdowns in 23 games.

Marsh had 2 receptions for 17 yards and 1 touchdown in Indiana’s 52-16 win over North Texas to open the season, and is paired with another projected 1st-round pick, wide receiver Charlie Becker. Marsh’s touchdown on an incredible, 1-handed catch went viral immediately.

“Marsh … might be the real mutant of the two,” The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner wrote on September 7. “The 6-foot-3, 213-pounder had a highlight-reel 2025 season inside a bad Michigan State offense. He closed Indiana’s first possession of the 2026 season with a remarkable one-handed touchdown catch, showing off his body control, grip strength and ball-tracking skills. Now with a chance to play inside a high-functioning offense surrounded by top-level talent, Marsh is a player NFL scouts have circled as a potential breakout performer. Physically, he can do anything Becker can — and he’s probably more physical in the air. The talented wide receiver duo should give Indiana one of the best quick-score offenses in college football, with both Marsh and Becker threats to score from anywhere on the field.”

Broncos Have Young WR Talent Behind Stars

While Waddle and Sutton enter the season as the Broncos’ headliners at wide receiver, there’s plenty of young talent behind them waiting to break out.

Second-year wide receiver Pat Bryant made his own headlines in training camp, and 4th-year wide receiver and 2-time NFL All-Pro return specialist Marvin Mims Jr. has also shown game-breaking ability. Add Troy Franklin in the mix — the Broncos’ 2nd-leading receiver in 2025, and you get an idea of the kind of competition that’s been sown under head coach Sean Payton.

The Broncos have used 2 1st-round picks on wide receivers in the last 20 years — the late Demariyus Thomas in 2010 (No. 22 overall) and Jerry Jeudy in 2020 (No. 15 overall).

“Broncos first unofficial depth chart is here,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims starting WRs … second-string WRs: Pat Bryant, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Troy Franklin … Malcolm Roach gets the starting spot left by John Franklin-Myers. RJ Harvey the backup RB to J.K. Dobbins. Evan Engram starting TE. All rookies listed last on depth chart.”