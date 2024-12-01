Broncos Give Ominous Update on $5 Million Starter Ahead of Browns Game

The Denver Broncos were dealt a potentially significant blow on the injury front ahead of their Week 13 tilt at home against the Cleveland Browns, with Riley Moss set to be out.

Denver is ranked eighth in passing yards allowed per game following the Thursday and Saturday games in Week 13. But they are going to be without a key part of what has been a notable turnaround for the unit.

Moss missed the entire week of practice.

The Broncos traded up to select Moss in the third round of the 2023 draft. He battled injuries as a rookie but won the CB2 job in training camp this offseason.

He is in the second year of a four-year, $5.4 million contract.

The Broncos could be playing it safe with Moss. They face a tough challenge in Jerry Jeudy and the Browns. But they also have their bye week in Week 14. Moss’ outlook could change considerably by the time they reconvene in Week 15.

Broncos HC Sean Payton Downplayed Riley Moss’ Knee Injury

Moss suffered a knee injury suffered during the Broncos’ Week 12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton downplayed the severity of the issue.

“Anytime you lose one of your top corners, it changes things,” Payton told reporters on November 24. “We still had our [Brock] Bowers plan that involved Pat and in some doubles. But look, Levi [Wallace] came in and it was the next man up. And, fortunately, it wasn’t really serious with Riley.

“It’s an MCL … we’ll see how next week [goes]. There was some thought that maybe he could go back in, so we’ll see where it’s at.”

Moss is the NFL’s most-targeted defender, per Stathead.

That is to be expected for the corner opposite Pat Surtain II. Moss’ 84 targets are seven more than the second most-targeted player, Byron Murphy of the Minnesota Vikings. Notably, teammate and Broncos nickelback Ja’Quan McMillian is the sixth-most targeted defender.

Sean Payton Touts Broncos CB Depth

Payton expressed confidence in the veterans who figure to step in for Moss. The Broncos have several options to choose from.

Wallace appears primed to log the start opposite Surtain.

“We’ve got depth there. He [Wallace], [Damarri] Mathis; [a] number of those guys,” Payton told members of the local media on November 30. “They played a lot, so those guys have done well.”

Wallace has logged the fourth-most snaps among the Broncos corners, second among their outside cornerbacks, per Pro Football Reference.

The veteran has allowed over 71% completion on the 14 targets he has faced this season.

Mathis has played in just five games this season. He started six games in 2023 and 11 games in 2022. He has not allowed a catch on two targets faced this season. But he allowed 70.8% completion over the previous two seasons.

Behind them is Tremon Smith, who has played in all 12 games like Wallace and yet has still logged two fewer snaps than Mathis has on the season.

He did not allow the lone target in his direction to be completed.