Versatile Broncos Prospect Looking to Snap 21-Year NFL Drought

The Denver Broncos were viewed as a potential landing spot for former Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback Cooper DeJean in the 2024 draft. They selected Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick instead, while the Philadelphia Eagles selected DeJean with the No. 40 pick.

Denver certainly has questions at cornerback opposite two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro Pat Surtain II. Their former Hawkeye Riley Moss is looking to fill that void.

Moss battled a hernia in camp last offseason and wound up playing mostly on special teams.

“It’s nice to be able to come out and just not have to think about my injury or getting injured or any of that stuff,” Moss said on “The Broncos Podcast with Troy Renck” on June 14. “Just be able to go out and play football. It sucked missing camp last year because I was behind the eight-ball in terms of the installs and stuff.

“I had surgery and then I was just coming in for rehab and then I get thrown out there. I’m playing dime and stuff. So I think it’s gonna be really good for me to have a full season, a full camp, and everything like that.”

“He’s smart. I’d say you feel his length at corner,” Head Coach Sean Payton told reporters on June 11. “He’s got real good transitional skills, and I think he’s smart. So he’s picking up the technique and he’s got versatility – outside, in. But we’ve got good competition there.”

Renck also noted that Moss is looking to be the first white starting cornerback since Kevin Kaesviharn of the Cincinnati Bengals, who was a safety for most of his career, in 2003.

He will have to beat out Damarri Mathis, Levi Wallace, and rookie Kris Abrams-Draine.

Riley Moss Faces Stiff Competition in Broncos’ CB2 Race

Wallace started six games and appeared in all 17 contests last season. He also started 11 of his 16 games in 2022, giving him far more experience than Moss. Wallace started nine games in each of the last two seasons and 70 of his 83 career games.

The Broncos traded up to select Moss in the 2023 draft. They sent two picks to the Seattle Seahawks to get back into the third round.

Mathis was a fourth-round pick but Wallace is on a one-year, $1.3 million contract.

Moss could have a leg up on his competition for the starting spot opposite Surtain. With teams shying away from the Pro Bowler’s side of the field in the passing game, the other stater is going to see a lot of targets.

Mathis allowed 69% completion in his coverage last season, per Pro Football Reference. Wallace was better, allowing 53%, and the team is high on Abrams-Draine.

Moss also has some notions to disprove about his ability to be a starting-caliber corner.

Riley Moss Must Disprove Doubts About Coverage Ability

“An instinctive cornerback with good size and play strength, Moss will need to prove he has the speed and durability needed for the next level,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien wrote before the 2022 draft. “He has issues recovering quickly when beaten from press or at route breaks. Ballhawking instincts and soft hands are a big part of his game, as is his physicality at the catch point and as a tackler. He has CB3/4 potential in a zone-based defense, but could find reps at safety in the future if a team believes he has the frame for it.”

The Broncos also have a competition at safety with incumbents Caden Sterns and P.J. Locke battling with newcomer Brandon Johnson for the two starting spots.

Perhaps Moss can make that transition if he cannot win a spot at corner or nickelback.