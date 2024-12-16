Broncos Get Good News About $96 Million All-Pro’s Injury After Win

Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos looks on against the New York Jets.

The Denver Broncos got a decisive win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, but it did not come without a cost. All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II exited the game during the fourth quarter and did not return.

Surtain, a two-time Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro in 2022, missing time would be a significant blow for the Broncos.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not provide many details, but there is still some good news.

“#Broncos star CB Patrick Surtain, who exited early with an injury, is believed to be dealing with a minor ankle sprain, the source said,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in a post on X on December 16.

“He was walking without a limp through the locker room after the game and seemed fine,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on December 15.

“Oh yeah, I’m good,” Surtain said, per Klis.

Surtain is fortunate to avoid a more serious outcome like a high ankle sprain – which can be a multi-week injury – or worse.

Surtain, who signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension in September, has allowed a career-worst 60.5% completion percentage, per Pro Football Reference. But opposing quarterbacks also have a 49.5 rating when targeting Surtain, the best mark of his career.

Sean Payton Comments on Pat Surtain II’s Injury in Broncos Win

Payton discussed the decision to hold Surtain out. The Broncos already had the game in hand but that was not necessarily part of the thought process. The head coach also did not provide any further details.

“Anything we do relative to a player’s injury is always – if the medical staff feels like he can go back in, and he’s healthy enough, there’s never any, ‘Well we don’t need him now.’ It’s just strictly, ‘Is he healthy enough to play?’” Payton told reporters on December 15. “If he’s not, he won’t. And if he is, he will play. That’s, I think, the only way you can approach things like that.”

Payton’s comments are more ominous than Surtain’s, especially with the Broncos already short-handed and on a short week.

They face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Week 16.

The timing of Surtain’s injury is exacerbated by the absence of fellow starting corner Riley Moss, who missed Weeks 13 and 15 with a knee issue he sustained in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Justin Herbert, Chargers Could Test Broncos CB Depth

The Broncos tried to replace Moss with veteran Levi Wallace in Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns but benched him before the game ended.

Rookie fifth-round pick Kris Abrams-Draine got the starting nod in Week 16.

The Broncos could turn to third-year man Damarri Mathis. He started 11 of 16 games as a rookie and six of 17 games during his second season in 2023. They also called up 2023 undrafted free agent Reese Taylor in Week 15.

Payton touted the team’s depth before the win over the Colts. But a short week could make for a challenging turnaround for Surtain and the Broncos.

Confirming my report that Pat Surtain II avoided a major injury. I’m told he has a chance to play Thursday, but will be close to a game time decision. https://t.co/NlaA4LjrK2 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 16, 2024

The Chargers have lost three of their last four games entering Week 16.

However, they notched a 23-16 win over the Broncos in Week 6. That was before Denver’s offense – and more importantly, rookie QB Bo Nix – hit its stride. Still, the Broncos will have to affect Justin Herbert to take pressure off their secondary.