Broncos Get Bad News About $5 Million Breakout Starter During Win

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on against the Cleveland Browns.

Cornerback Levi Wallace was on the wrong side of enough plays in place of injured starter Riley Moss the Denver Broncos’ 41-32 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph eventually benched him in favor of rookie Kris Abrams-Draine. Abrams-Draine did not fare much better, leaving the Broncos in a precarious spot after the bye in Week 14.

Moss is having a standout season in his first as a starter.

The dropoff behind him is significant. Broncos head coach Sean Payton previously downplayed the issue but it appears to be a multi-week injury, which is bad news for the Broncos.

“#Broncos miss Riley Moss,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted on X on December 2. “Should only miss a few weeks on an MCL injury, so not long term. But he was holding up well in coverage opposite Patrick Surtain.”

Wallace was targeted 10 times, per Pro Football Focus.

He allowed six receptions for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was the primary defender on Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s 70-yard score.

The Broncos signed Wallace to a one-year, $1.3 million contract during 2024 free agency. Per PFF, Wallace has allowed the highest completion percentage of his career this season at 70.4%, beating his previous mark of 65.2% that he set in 2019 with the Buffalo Bills.

A former undrafted free agent, Wallace has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Broncos could turn to Damarri Mathis and Tremon Smith if Moss remains out past the bye week. But the decision to play Abrams-Draine over either of them could be telling.

Riley Moss Urged to Ask for Raise After Levi Wallace’s Performance

Moss is the NFL’s fourth most-targeted defender after not playing in Week 13. Of the eight players to see at least 70 targets in coverage according to Pro Football Focus, three have allowed a lower completion percentage than Moss has.

None of the three have been targeted as frequently as he has.

His season-long performance looks even better when framed against Wallace’s showing against the Browns.

“You mentioned a couple of times that Riley Moss, their outstanding young corner, out with a knee,” ESPN’s Joe Buck told broadcast partner Troy Aikman after the Browns took a 32-31 lead in the fourth quarter. “He may ask for a raise after tonight if his absence means this much to the defense.”

Moss is a considerable bargain in that regard.

He is in Year 2 of a four-year, $5.4 million contract. That ranks 73rd among all cornerbacks in total value, per Over The Cap.

Jameis Winston, Browns Took Advantage of Multiple Broncos Defenders in Riley Moss’ Absence

Wallace has been a scapegoat after his rough outing. However, several Broncos defenders struggled in coverage as Browns QB Jameis Winston and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had historic performances.

According to Pro Football Focus, the 10 targets Wallace faced tied nickelback Ja’Quan McMillian for the most on the team.

One of the biggest differences was the yardage allowed.

McMillian allowed 69 yards from his slot position. Middle linebacker Justin Strnad allowed 75 yards and 1 score on five catches in eight targets. Safety Brandon Jones was tagged for 78 yards and 1 touchdown on 4 receptions in six looks.

McMillian also returned an interception 69 yards to paydirt, joining linebacker Nik Bonitto with a pick-6 in the game.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, they need McMillian on the inside even without Moss.

They could find it much tougher sledding coming out of the bye week if they have to be without Moss for more games. Their first matchup is at home against the Indianapolis Colts, who are 6-7 after Week 13.

However, the Broncos will have back-to-back road games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals.

LA is 8-4 and has the No. 1 ranked scoring defense.

Cincinnati is 4-8. But they have the fifth-ranked scoring offense and a quarterback, Joe Burrow, who has the talent and weapons in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to set up another shootout for Broncos QB Bo Nix.