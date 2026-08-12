Insider Dishes on QB Bo Nix’s Uncertain Future With Broncos Amid NFL Rumors

NFL rumors are intensifying as the Denver Broncos face an eventual decision about Bo Nix’s future. While the Broncos have made it clear that Nix is the team’s franchise quarterback, a potentially massive contract extension looms as the signal-caller returns from a serious ankle injury.

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold emphasizes that the “clock is ticking for Nix” as the star enters the third season of a four-year, $18.6 million rookie contract. There is no reason for Broncos fans to panic as Nix is under contract with Denver through 2027.

Additionally, the Broncos have a club option to retain Nix for 2028 if a contract extension has not been signed. Spotrac projects that Nix’s market value is a massive four-year, $213 million contract.

Citing conversations with NFL executives, Legwold outlined a scenario where the Broncos allow Nix to play out 2028 without a new contract extension on the table.

“Nix’s play levels out, and the Broncos fall short of expectations,” Legwold wrote in an August 12, 2026, story titled, “Future of QB Bo Nix, Broncos will be defined by 2026 season.”

“In this scenario, the Broncos might be more inclined to pick up the fifth-year option but let Nix play out Year 4 of his deal in 2027, entering negotiations on an extension after that season concludes.”

Let’s dive into the latest Broncos news and rumors.

Broncos Rumors: Bo Nix Could Command an Average Annual Salary Surpassing $50 Million

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For fans anticipating Nix to have a stellar 2026 campaign, there is a more optimistic path regarding the quarterback’s future. Nix could be headed for a sizable $50 million average annual salary, per Legwold.



“Nix has a big season and guides the Broncos to playoff success,” Legwold lays out another potential path. “In that scenario, the Broncos, even after engaging the fifth-year option next spring, would try to negotiate what would be a big contract with Nix and his representatives.

“As the market value continues to balloon for QBs, a new deal probably would net Nix well over $100 million worth of fully guaranteed money (there are 11 quarterbacks who top $100 million in fully guaranteed money) and an average salary of more than $50 million.”

Garett Bolles on Broncos QB Bo Nix’s Injury: ‘Made Me Sick to My Stomach’

The good news is that there are no signs that Nix will be hampered by the ankle injury. During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports, Broncos star Garett Bolles indicated that Nix is “ready to rock and roll.”

“I didn’t truly know (about Nix’s injury) until he was in the locker room with his family and then they told me to come over and he was in the corner,” Bolles told Heavy Sports in May. “So it’s just devastating and broke my heart. Made me sick to my stomach.

“But knowing Bo and his family, they’re phenomenal people and his body heals like a champion. So, I’m really looking forward to seeing what he’s doing. He’s healthy. He’ll be ready to rock and roll when we need him to rock and roll,” Bolles continued.

“… Yep, he’ll be ready to rock and roll (for training camp). That’s for sure.”