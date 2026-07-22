ESPN’s Mina Kimes: Broncos’ $60 Million Edge Rusher Should Be Suspended

So much for innocent until proven guilty.

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes believes the NFL should suspend Denver Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper following 2 offseason arrests instead of waiting for the cases to be adjudicated.

Losing Cooper for any amount of time would have a massive impact on 1 of the NFL’s best defenses. He was 2nd on the Broncos with 8.0 sacks in 2025 and has 16.5 sacks over the last 2 seasons.

Cooper was arrested for the 1st time on June 4 on 2 counts of domestic violence and 1 count of criminal mischief over an incident with his girlfriend. He was arrested again 1 week later on 4 additional charges stemming from violating the protection order placed against him that required him to stay away from his girlfriend.

“I feel like it’s kind of flying under the radar a little bit,” Kimes said on her podcast on July 22. “When people are like ‘the Broncos defense is good’ … like the pass rush … their second-best edge rusher is potentially facing a suspension. So I think it’s worth a discussion and I do think this (defense) will be good even if Cooper misses any amount of time. As he should, frankly, if you go look (the arrests) up.”

Charges Dropped Against Cooper’s Girlfriend

According to multiple reports, Cooper’s girlfriend was also arrested, and the arrest affidavit stated Cooper attempted to bite his girlfriend’s phone in half during the argument.

Cooper, a 2021 7th-round pick, signed a 4-year, $60 million contract extension with the Broncos in November 2024 and has been 1 of the standout players on Denver’s defense as the Broncos have become Super Bowl contenders over the last 2 seasons.

“We are disappointed to learn of Jonathon Cooper’s arrest on Thursday and continue to review this matter,” the Broncos said in a statement released following his 2nd arrest.

After Cooper’s 2nd arrest, the charges against his girlfriend were dropped.

From CBS News Denver: “Cooper still faces the charge and several others, including a felony charge added after investigators looked into the incident further. Cooper is expected to be in court on Wednesday to be advised of the charge of second-degree assault- strangulation, as well as Cooper, 28, third-degree assault- knowingly or recklessly causing injury, a misdemeanor. In addition, Cooper faces two misdemeanor charges following a second incident involving the woman last Thursday, June 11, of violation of a protection order and harassment for repeated telephone calls. That followed Cooper allegedly sending a series of text messages and showing up outside the woman’s apartment in Centennial.”

Cooper Could Be Facing Lengthy Suspension

The NFL’s personal conduct policy states that Cooper could be suspended for 6 games or longer because of his arrests — regardless of whether they result in convictions.

Cooper was excused from Denver’s mandatory minicamp and has a disposition hearing scheduled for July 24.

From the NFL’s personal conduct policy: “It is not enough simply to avoid being found guilty of a crime in a court of law. We are all held to a higher standard and must conduct ourselves in a way that is responsible, promotes the values of the NFL, and is lawful. Players convicted of a crime or subject to a disposition of a criminal proceeding (as defined in this Policy) are subject to discipline. But even if the conduct does not result in a criminal conviction, players found to have engaged in any of the following conduct will be subject to discipline. Prohibited conduct includes: Actual or threatened physical violence against another person, including dating violence, domestic violence. Stalking, harassment, or similar forms of intimidation.”