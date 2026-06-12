Broncos’ $60 Million Edge Rusher Jonathon Cooper Arrested for 2nd Time

The legal situation with Denver Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper took another left turn on Thursday night after he was arrested for the 2nd time in 1 week, according to several reports.

“Broncos OLB Cooper was arrested again at around 6 last night by Parker police and booked into Douglas Co. jail at 10:07 pm on four additional charges stemming from violating protection order placed against him,” Broncos reporter Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Friday morning. “He’ll appear in court this morning.”

It was the 2nd arrest in the last week for Cooper after he was arrested on Thursday, June 4, on 2 counts of domestic violence and 1 count of criminal mischief.

On Thursday, Cooper was also tagged with additional charges, including seeing 1 of his previous charges from June 4 upped to a felony charge of 2nd degree assault.

From TMZ on June 4: “Jonathon Cooper is behind bars in a Colorado jail … after the standout Broncos linebacker was arrested Thursday night around 11 PM, TMZ Sports has learned. It’s unclear what led up to the arrest, but the 6th-year pro is being held on two counts of domestic violence, as well as criminal mischief. The 28-year-old was booked into a detention facility at 2:38 AM. JC is scheduled to go before a judge this morning … and he’s got another hearing set for Monday.”

Cooper’s Girlfriend Also Arrested in 1st Incident

According to multiple reports, Cooper’s girlfriend was also arrested, and the arrest affidavit stated Cooper attempted to bite his girlfriend’s phone in half during the argument.

Cooper, a 2021 7th-round pick, signed a 4-year, $60 million contract extension with the Broncos in November 2024 and has been 1 of the standout players on Denver’s defense as the Broncos have become Super Bowl contenders over the last 2 seasons.

“We are disappointed to learn of Jonathon Cooper’s arrest on Thursday and continue to review this matter,” the Broncos said in a statement released on Friday, June 12.

Cooper Could Be Facing Lengthy Suspension

The NFL’s personal conduct policy states that Cooper could be suspended for 6 games or longer because of his arrests — regardless of whether they result in convictions.

From the NFL’s personal conduct policy: “It is not enough simply to avoid being found guilty of a crime in a court of law. We are all held to a higher standard and must conduct ourselves in a way that is responsible, promotes the values of the NFL, and is lawful. Players convicted of a crime or subject to a disposition of a criminal proceeding (as defined in this Policy) are subject to discipline. But even if the conduct does not result in a criminal conviction, players found to have engaged in any of the following conduct will be subject to discipline. Prohibited conduct includes: Actual or threatened physical violence against another person, including dating violence, domestic violence. Stalking, harassment, or similar forms of intimidation.

“With regard to violations of the Policy that involve: criminal assault or battery, domestic violence, dating violence, child abuse and other forms of family violence; or sexual assault involving physical force or committed against someone incapable of giving consent, a first violation will subject the violator to a baseline suspension without pay of six games, with possible upward or downward adjustments based on any aggravating or mitigating factors.: