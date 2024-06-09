Broncos’ ‘Biggest Question’ Ahead of Training Camp Centers on Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos used their highest pick to select rookie quarterback Bo Nix in the 2024 draft than any quarterback since Jay Cutler in 2011.

He is up a surmountable duo with incumbent QB Jarrett Stidham being a backup in his journeyman career and trade acquisition Zach Wilson struggling with the same issues that doomed his tenure with the New York Jets.

Nix represents the future and the Broncos’ “biggest question,” according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder.

“How quickly can Bo Nix catch on?” Holder wrote on June 7. “After Russell Wilson didn’t work out, Broncos coach Sean Payton hand-picked his next quarterback and has been singing Nix’s praises since the draft. ‘I would say mentally, [Nix] wants to know as much and as fast as he can,’ Payton replied when asked about the similarities between the Broncos’ quarterback and Drew Brees.

“While comparisons to a future Hall of Famer is good to hear, the former Duck needs to hit the ground running during the regular season for the Broncos to be competitive in the AFC West.”

"I continue to be very encouraged by it" — @ZacStevensDNVR explains why Bo Nix continues to impress him at Broncos OTAs. pic.twitter.com/l5cBVogEn1 — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) June 4, 2024

Nix entered the draft amid questions about his NFL ceiling. He relied on short passes to reach new heights in his final two seasons in college. He is the oldest of the six first-round quarterbacks.

But Nix – who started the most games in NCAA history – touted his fit in the Broncos’ offense.

Bo Nix Believes in Fit With Broncos’ Offense

“When you watch old cut-ups and when you watch what they did with that system, it was quick game, get the ball out, timing stuff that I love to do,” Nix said on the “RG3 and The Ones” podcast in April. “That’s what we did so great here at Oregon, I believe. We just took what the defense gave us and it opened up a lot of our offensive plan.”

So far so good as Nix has drawn positive reviews from the media and, more importantly, from his head coach.

“He’s farther along than most would be,” Payton told media members after the initial round of OTAs on May 23. “We’re talking about a player who’s played 61 games [in college]. He’s extremely smart. He’s picked it up very quickly.”

Payton continued that praise following the second week of OTAs

“Specifically to Bo, he’s doing really well,” Payton told reporters on May 30. “He’s picking it up. There’s a lot that’s going in. He’s throwing the ball extremely well.”

Bo Nix May Have Leg Up in Broncos QB Battle

If his draft stock was not enough, Nix could also be doing just enough to edge out his competition to start Week 1. Stidham’s institutional knowledge cannot be denied. But neither can his track record, with a career 1-3 record and 1:1 touchdown to interception ratio.

He has been steady in camp and vowed to fight for the starting job. But Nix has been as encouraging with his progress.

Wilson has drawn the most negative commentary, though he too has shown improvement.

Still, he seemingly remains in third place behind Nix and Stidham. Unless Nix has a very poor preseason or Stidham showcases more than he has in his career, the rookie could find himself in pole position in short order.