‘Ripple Effects’ of Landmark Decision Loom Large for Bo Nix, Broncos

Bo Nix led the Denver Broncos to their first playoff berth since 2015, and the team is poised to be even better following a strong offseason. However, as the San Francisco 49ers have already shown, it is important to capitalize on a quarterback’s first contract.

Brock Purdy inked a five-year, $265 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in 49ers franchise history.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox cited that as the “ripple effects” of Purdy’s deal.

Several of them could apply to Nix and the Broncos in the coming seasons. Most notably, Knox wrote on May 16 that it was now “imperative” for the 49ers to have successful draft classes after several “whiffs” on premium selections now that Purdy has been paid.

BREAKING: Brock Purdy has been PAID.

Five of the Broncos’ 21 top 100 draft selections from 2017 through 2022 remain on the team entering OTAs in 2025. The group consists entirely of starters, including the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Surtain II, and All-Pros Nik Bonitto and Quinn Meinerz.

However, the ramifications of what could be a historic contract extension for Nix with the Broncos cannot be ignored.

Recent History Not on Broncos’ Side

For Nix to become the highest-paid player in Broncos franchise history, he would need to best Russell Wilson’s five-year, $245 million pact signed in 2022 following his trade from the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson’s tenure lasted two seasons and left an $85 million dead cap hit.

It is the most for a single player in NFL history.

Of course, the biggest difference is that Wilson arrived as a finished product. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler who had won a Super Bowl and played in another.

Nix is the Broncos’ – and, specifically, head coach Sean Payton’s – hand-picked QB. He has already won many of his detractors over and could claim even more with a step forward this season.

The Broncos took criticism for selecting Nix when they did.

Here's us talking to Sean Payton on Draft Night about 15 minutes after they drafted Bo Nix.. HE KNEW IMMEDIATELY Congrats to both of them on making the playoffs in his rookie year AND a year where they were without $45,000,000 in cap space

They would face even more if they reach the negotiating window and still have many of the same questions that exist now, just as the 49ers are about Purdy.

Knox also believes Purdy’s deal could serve as a “new normal” that no longer automatically makes the latest QB to sign an extension the highest paid. There is a difference between Nix being the highest-paid QB or player and the highest-paid in Broncos history, though.

Bo Nix Already an X Factor for Broncos

The 49ers also had to part with several of their best players, leading to an $86-plus million dead cap charge and putting additional emphasis on the more economic aspects of roster building.

More than not having to worry about that now, the Broncos are trying to maximize the critical window with Nix on his rookie contract. They capitalized on the 49ers’ plight, signing former San Fran stars Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, among others, in free agency this offseason.

Both players cited Nix, who was active in recruiting, as a reason for wanting to come to Denver.

Talanoa Hufanga is a BIG fan of Bo Nix: "When you got a quarterback that can go out there and really play, as a defense, you know it's not just three and out. So for us, it's like, We got potential here. Why can't we come over here and help change. He's the reason."

That is a good sign. But the Broncos’ ability to replace those players with new ones, preferably on rookie contracts, will be paramount to supporting Nix.

For Nix, that means he must do more than earn individual accolades. His tenure must also lead to deep playoff runs and, the Broncos hope, Super Bowl appearances. It would be a boon if Nix could do it before the Broncos must cash him out.

Fortunately for Denver, that is not until the 2032 offseason with Nix’s option and franchise tags.