Broncos Get Encouraging Sign From Bo Nix During Training Camp

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is all the way back.

The third-year quarterback has been a full participant in the Broncos’ training camp, which was expected, but still follows a pair of procedures on his ankle this offseason. That made Nix’s status for and performance during camp worth monitoring.

Through the early going, Nix has not only participated in full, he recently offered what might be the most reassuring sign that he is fully healed from the injury that cut his 2025 season short.

Bo Nix Passes Key Test in Broncos Training Camp

Nix was limited during the Broncos’ offseason program, but he and the team insisted that he would be full-go for training camp. While Nix has done everything the Broncos have asked, he provided some reassurance about his balky ankle on Monday

“Nothing to worry about with Bo Nix,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens posted on X on August 10, noting that “Bo sprinted to the left, got the edge and took off.

“Great run by Bo.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton appeared on “Up & Adams” on August 10, raving to host Kay Adams about Nix and how elated he is that the former Oregon Ducks star is the quarterback of his team.

Nix was the Broncos’ third-leading rusher in each of the last two seasons. That underscores how big a factor his legs have been in the team’s success in that span. He also injured himself while scrambling during the AFC Divisional Playoffs against the Buffalo Bills.

Nix has not given any reasons to believe he is suffering any lingering effects from the two procedures on his ankle.

His dash in Monday’s practice was a bow on the Broncos’ deliberate approach.

Bo Nix in Limbo on Critical Decision

Nix fielded a question about the preseason. The Broncos are set to open their slate against the Atlanta Falcons on August 14.

“I’m excited. I think preseason’s always a great time to get back out there and get your feet wet a little bit and see defenses be in a live situation before the first game,” Nix told reporters on August 10.

However, Nix admitted he had “no idea” if he would play.

“They’ll play, but we haven’t gone through the role yet. I’ll let you guys know,” Payton said on August 19, before being pressed on Nix. “I’ll let you know when we go through the roles.”

“I think it’s hard to replicate it [live reps]. And every year everyone talks about it, and you have to build a callus,” Payton said when asked what they are valuing from the preseason opener. “I just believe in that. And now, there’s some, maybe based on injury or where they’re at, we might hold back. But generally, we’re going to want to play them some in the first game, a little bit more in the second, and then we’ll see where we’re at in the third.”

Broncos Balancing Rest vs. Rust

Payton’s non-answer about Nix could prove telling. The former first-round draft pick (12th overall in 2024) is “healthy” according to the coach. But he also coming off an injury that ended his season in 2025.

It is a balancing act the Payton must balance with Nix and other Broncos’ starters.

At the same time, Nix plays the most important position in the game. The Broncos’ backup options are also uninspiring for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.