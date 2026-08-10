Broncos Get Update on All-Pro, $48 Million Starter in Good Roster News

The Denver Broncos got back to work with a practice session in training camp, and they had an interesting participant in Luke Wattenberg.

Wattenberg was one of several Broncos players who have missed at least one session in recent days while recovering from an ailment of some sort. The Broncos’ starting center, Wattenberg’s status was significant for quarterback Bo Nix and the offense.

It was as promising a sign as anything else Wattenberg could have done.

Broncos’ Luke Wattenberg Takes Practice Field in Training Camp

“Broncos center Luke Wattenberg comes out with a helmet. Has not practiced since hurt last Monday,” The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported on X on August 10.

“Wattenberg also in pads.”

Wattenberg suffered his injury during a drill, and he was noticeably absent from the following sessions, as the Broncos turned to Alex Forsyth in his stead. Despite having a substitute on hand, the Broncos needed Wattenberg, their starter in 28 games over the past two years.

Signed through the 2029 season on a four-year, $48 million contract, he is a critical part of one of the NFL’s best offensive lines in front of Nix.

He was also not the only Broncos player to draw attention for his return to practice.

9News’ Mike Klis reported that All-Pro returner Marvin Mims Jr. was back in pads, too, with The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel noting that it “appears he avoided anything serious after pulling up on a deep route Friday.”

Both appeared limited on the day, but it is an undoubtedly positive step for both players, who are integral to the Broncos plans.

Couple guys in pads but don’t appear like they’ll be involved much: C Luke Wattenberg WR Marvin Mims https://t.co/wtIUb20xgO — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 10, 2026

Forsyth being down would be a significant concern for the Broncos if Wattenberg is limited for much longer. The Broncos have center Michael Deiter on the roster. However, they turned to Calvin Throckmorton and undrafted rookie Gavin Ortega behind Forsyth without Wattenberg.

Deiter worked with the 1s on Monday, though. Additionally, reserve defensive lineman Eiyoma Uwazurike, linebacker Jordan Turner, and tight end Nate Atkins all also got back to practicing.

Turner’s return suggests he is coming off the non-football injury (NFI) list.

Broncos Still Waiting for Jaylen Waddle

While the news for the Broncos was mostly good, with the turn of Mims and Wattenberg, among others, Denver remained without Jaylen Waddle.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton noted that Waddle is dealing with a strain and would miss a handful or so of practices while recovering. Waddle had been spotted at practice in good spirits in recent days. He remains on a modified plan as of Monday, catching passes to the side.

The Broncos acquired Waddle in a trade this offseason.

Denver’s speed at the wide receiver position takes a big hit without Mims or Waddle healthy and on the field.

It is a good start to the week, even with Waddle still sitting out. He was expected to miss multiple practice sessions anyway. However, thee Broncos would surely like to get him back to work in training camp as soon as possible.