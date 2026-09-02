Former Broncos Teammate Gets Honest About Bo Nix: ‘Ridiculous’

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is a polarizing figure, often criticized for falling short in some areas, while credit for success often goes to the team’s top-notch defense, head coach Sean Payton, or someting aside from his contributions.

According to one of Nix’s former teammates, former Broncos quarterback Ben DiNucci, the narrative around the third-year QB is faulty.

“The Bo Nix narrative on here is ridiculous,” DiNucci, who was on the practice squad in January, posted on X on September 1, noting, “24 wins first two years of career – T1 all time,” and adding that the mark is “Pretty good…

“Convinced people don’t even watch the Broncos play.”

It is unclear what exactly set DiNucci’s fingers in motion, but his comments come on the heels of some polarized commentary from Super Bowl champion and former NFL offensive lineman, Willie Colon.

Super Bowl Champion Overlooks Bo Nix’s Impact

Colon, who spent 10 years in the NFL between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, cited the Broncos’ loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game–which Nix did not play in–as part of his argument that the QB remains an unknown quantity.

“Last year, man, when they played the Patriots and AFC championship, I thought–without Bo Nix–the Bronx was still going to win. Not only because they were home, but they had the better roster. That didn’t happen. The Patriots went and, obviously, lost in the Super Bowl,” Colon said on “Good Morning Football” on September 1.

“You go into this season, you don’t have Jonathon Cooper. Bo Nix, you gotta figure out where he’s at. He didn’t play a whole lot and the preseason.”

It is unclear how Colon determined Nix was not the driving force behind the Broncos’ wins.

Nix led the NFL in game-winning drives during the 2025 regular season. He did so with a running game that finished 17th on the season, but was worse than that after losing J.K. Dobbins in Week 10.

Willie Colon Leans Into Bo Nix Narrative

Colon gave the Broncos credit as a whole, but he stuck with his stance on Nix through the end of his response.

“They have a championship-type roster, and they’re considered contenders. But yet there’s still this up-and-down come playoff time. And, valid, they have a lot of success in regular season. But come playoff time, they kind of in the middle of the road. I’m just waiting for them to pop right now.

“For me, with Sean Payton and where that roster looks, where Bo Nix is as a quarterback– because how I see Bo Nix and the Broncos is like, yeah, Bo Nix helps the Broncos win games, but they don’t win games because of Bo Nix. And so, I think that’s the jump. I think that’s what we have to see out of the Broncos. Can we see Bo Nix do the impossible in crucial situations. And we’ll see. But right now, the Broncos, for me, are the hardest teams to figure out.”

Nix has flaws in his game, but being a reason–and oftentimes the reason–for the Broncos winning is not among them. Leading the Broncos to the AFC Championship Game and Denver’s inability to overcome a 10-7 deficit against the Patriots only underscored that.