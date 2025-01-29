Broncos QB Bo Nix Rejects Historic Opportunity Before Offseason

Bo Nix had the best season by a rookie quarterback in Denver Broncos history. But Nix knows he still has a lot to work on, starting with some much-needed recovery time.

Nix played part of the season with traverse fractures in his back. The issue did not hinder him during the season. But he has turned down the NFL’s invite to the Pro Bowl as he prepares to undergo a procedure to address a separate issue.

His absence paved the way for New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye.

“Bo Nix, a 4th alternate AFC Pro Bowl QB, was unable to accept invitation to participate in Pro Bowl Games because of previously scheduled, routine and minor postseason cleanup procedure,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on January 28. “Nix eager to get procedure done so he can get to work on offseason training.”

Nix would have been the first Broncos Pro Bowl QB since Peyton Manning in 2014. He would have been the franchise’s first rookie passer to earn the honor.

As it stands, Nix set the Broncos records for passing attempts, completions, yards, touchdowns, and wins, surpassing John Elway, Jay Cutler, and others. Nix also led the Broncos to their first postseason berth since Manning in 2015.

Nix joins Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz, a fourth alternate, in declining the invitation.

Bo Nix Turns Heads With Broncos QBs

Nix spoke about the support he received from his fellow Broncos QBs – Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson – during the season. He credited what he was able to glean from them as he got acclimated to the NFL.

The trio are close, often spending time together with their significant others off the field. The three couples took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico together.

It could be their last opportunity given Stidham and Wilson’s contract situations.

“Having guys like Stidham and Zach in there with me that have been doing it for a while, and have done it for several years, and have kind of figured out their rhythm that they like,” Nix told reporters in November 2024. “I’ve kind of just tagged along on some of that.”

Broncos Enter 2025 Offseason With QB Quandary

Stidham and Wilson are both free agents this offseason. The Broncos might not be able to keep either from seeking an opportunity to see the field next season. That is the price paid for finding a QB in the draft like the Broncos did with Nix.

“The only problem with having such a young, top 12 quarterback is the Broncos may have trouble acquiring a solid starter/backup-caliber QB to become No. 2,” Klis wrote on January 27.

“But after a year of not playing, Wilson and Stidham need to find a team where they would have a chance to compete for playing time. Places like the Titans, Raiders, Jets, Colts, Giants and possibly the Vikings, Steelers, Saints and Panthers. Especially Wilson, the league’s No. 2 overall choice in 2021. Stidham, who’s been a backup all six seasons in his career, has a better chance of returning as Nix’s backup.”

Wilson is coming off a four-year, $35.1 million contract. Stidham, a two-year, $10 million deal.