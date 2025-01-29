Hi, Subscriber

Broncos QB Bo Nix Rejects Historic Opportunity Before Offseason

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Getty
Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos leaves the field after facing the Carolina Panthers.

Bo Nix had the best season by a rookie quarterback in Denver Broncos history. But Nix knows he still has a lot to work on, starting with some much-needed recovery time.

Nix played part of the season with traverse fractures in his back. The issue did not hinder him during the season. But he has turned down the NFL’s invite to the Pro Bowl as he prepares to undergo a procedure to address a separate issue.

His absence paved the way for New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye.

“Bo Nix, a 4th alternate AFC Pro Bowl QB, was unable to accept invitation to participate in Pro Bowl Games because of previously scheduled, routine and minor postseason cleanup procedure,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on January 28. “Nix eager to get procedure done so he can get to work on offseason training.”

Nix would have been the first Broncos Pro Bowl QB since Peyton Manning in 2014. He would have been the franchise’s first rookie passer to earn the honor.

As it stands, Nix set the Broncos records for passing attempts, completions, yards, touchdowns, and wins, surpassing John Elway, Jay Cutler, and others. Nix also led the Broncos to their first postseason berth since Manning in 2015.

Nix joins Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz, a fourth alternate, in declining the invitation.

Bo Nix Turns Heads With Broncos QBs

Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, Davis Webb, Zach Wilson, Denver Broncos

GettyBo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos huddles with teammates before playing the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs.

Nix spoke about the support he received from his fellow Broncos QBs – Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson – during the season. He credited what he was able to glean from them as he got acclimated to the NFL.

The trio are close, often spending time together with their significant others off the field. The three couples took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico together.

It could be their last opportunity given Stidham and Wilson’s contract situations.

“Having guys like Stidham and Zach in there with me that have been doing it for a while, and have done it for several years, and have kind of figured out their rhythm that they like,” Nix told reporters in November 2024. “I’ve kind of just tagged along on some of that.”

Broncos Enter 2025 Offseason With QB Quandary

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

GettyBo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos leaves the field after beating the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stidham and Wilson are both free agents this offseason. The Broncos might not be able to keep either from seeking an opportunity to see the field next season. That is the price paid for finding a QB in the draft like the Broncos did with Nix.

“The only problem with having such a young, top 12 quarterback is the Broncos may have trouble acquiring a solid starter/backup-caliber QB to become No. 2,” Klis wrote on January 27.

“But after a year of not playing, Wilson and Stidham need to find a team where they would have a chance to compete for playing time. Places like the Titans, Raiders, Jets, Colts, Giants and possibly the Vikings, Steelers, Saints and Panthers. Especially Wilson, the league’s No. 2 overall choice in 2021. Stidham, who’s been a backup all six seasons in his career, has a better chance of returning as Nix’s backup.”

Wilson is coming off a four-year, $35.1 million contract. Stidham, a two-year, $10 million deal.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, ,

Denver Broncos Players

Kris Abrams-Draine's headshot K. Abrams-Draine
Nate Adkins's headshot N. Adkins
Zach Allen's headshot Z. Allen
Tyler Badie's headshot T. Badie
Levelle Bailey's headshot L. Bailey
Quinn Bailey's headshot Q. Bailey
Michael Bandy's headshot M. Bandy
Cody Barton's headshot C. Barton
Garett Bolles's headshot G. Bolles
Nik Bonitto's headshot N. Bonitto
Michael Burton's headshot M. Burton
K.J. Cloyd's headshot K. Cloyd
Jonathon Cooper's headshot J. Cooper
Frank Crum's headshot F. Crum
Zach Cunningham's headshot Z. Cunningham
Riley Dixon's headshot R. Dixon
Jonah Elliss's headshot J. Elliss
Audric Estime's headshot A. Estime
Andrew Farmer's headshot A. Farmer
Alex Forsyth's headshot A. Forsyth
Mitchell Fraboni's headshot M. Fraboni
Troy Franklin's headshot T. Franklin
John Franklin-Myers's headshot J. Franklin-Myers
Nick Gargiulo's headshot N. Gargiulo
Matt Henningsen's headshot M. Henningsen
Lil'Jordan Humphrey's headshot L. Humphrey
Jordan Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Brandon Jones's headshot B. Jones
D.J. Jones's headshot D. Jones
Devon Key's headshot D. Key
Lucas Krull's headshot L. Krull
P.J. Locke's headshot P. Locke
Wil Lutz's headshot W. Lutz
Damarri Mathis's headshot D. Mathis
Tanner McCalister's headshot T. McCalister
Mike McGlinchey's headshot M. McGlinchey
Jaleel McLaughlin's headshot J. McLaughlin
Ja'Quan McMillian's headshot J. McMillian
Quinn Meinerz's headshot Q. Meinerz
Jordan Miller's headshot J. Miller
Marvin Mims's headshot M. Mims
Riley Moss's headshot R. Moss
Quinton Newsome's headshot Q. Newsome
Bo Nix's headshot B. Nix
Alex Palczewski's headshot A. Palczewski
Matt Peart's headshot M. Peart
A.T. Perry's headshot A. Perry
Ben Powers's headshot B. Powers
Malcolm Roach's headshot M. Roach
Drew Sanders's headshot D. Sanders
Will Sherman's headshot W. Sherman
Alex Singleton's headshot A. Singleton
JL Skinner's headshot J. Skinner
Keidron Smith's headshot K. Smith
Tremon Smith's headshot T. Smith
Jarrett Stidham's headshot J. Stidham
Justin Strnad's headshot J. Strnad
Pat Surtain's headshot P. Surtain
Courtland Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Reese Taylor's headshot R. Taylor
Calvin Throckmorton's headshot C. Throckmorton
Dondrea Tillman's headshot D. Tillman
Adam Trautman's headshot A. Trautman
Delarrin Turner-Yell's headshot D. Turner-Yell
Eyioma Uwazurike's headshot E. Uwazurike
Devaughn Vele's headshot D. Vele
Blake Watson's headshot B. Watson
Luke Wattenberg's headshot L. Wattenberg
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Zach Wilson's headshot Z. Wilson
Thomas Yassmin's headshot T. Yassmin

Comments

Broncos QB Bo Nix Rejects Historic Opportunity Before Offseason

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x