Broncos QB Bo Nix Turns Heads With Eye-Brow Raising Statement

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos reacts against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Denver Broncos have a 91% chance of making the playoffs entering Week 16, per NFL.com. Denver also has the seventh-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon. But Bo Nix has more on his mind.

Nix overcame three interceptions in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts, throwing 3 touchdowns in a 31-13 victory.

One more victory will secure a playoff berth, the Broncos’ first since 2015.

Again, though, Nix has far grander plans in mind amid the Broncos’ four-game win streak and he is not shying away from it. Asked about how he views needing to win one of the next three games for the playoffs, Nix took it a step further.

“We got three games to win three and go into the playoffs and win a Super Bowl,” Nix told reporters on December 17.

Nix’s comments went over well with Broncos Country.

“The Broncos have three games to win one game,” Mile High Sports’ Andrew Mason posted on X on December 17. “Bo Nix sees it differently”

“god bless Bo Nix,” one fan posted on X in reaction to Nix’s comments.

Nix finished the win over Indy having completed 60.6% of his passes for 130 yards with another 23 yards coming on the ground. The Broncos have not won the Super Bowl since Peyton Manning took them following the 2015 regular season.

Sean Payton Praises Bo Nix For Weathering Storm vs Colts

Nix’s ability to navigate the turbulence of the game garnered praise from teammates like Courtland Sutton, who lambasted those criticizing Nix for his rough first half, and Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Payton said postgame that he was upset with himself for some of the positions he put Nix in with his play calls in the win.

He also expressed encouragement about Nix’s unwavering approach.

“This is a tough League sometimes,” Payton told reporters on December 16. “When something like that happens, with that adversity early on, I get frustrated at myself. Am I getting them the right looks, the right plays? But then later in that game when we needed it, he didn’t flinch. There’s a maturity and a moxy about him, which I love. And I think it’s contagious to the team.

“When you have that at the quarterback position, your team knows you’re in every game. And when you don’t have it, … that’s pretty difficult. Because deep down in their belly they know that that’s not the case.

“That’s something … you notice with him this year, especially, and with this team.”

Nix is encouraged by how his Broncos career has started. But, just like with his outlook on the Broncos’ prospects, he sees the bigger picture ahead.

“There’s a level of anticipation that you got to be a little bit careful of and be weary of and then also not be late. So there’s a good happy medium there. But it’s the things that I see on film, it’s the things that I’ve noticed and picked up that it’s a part of the NFL that [I’m] gonna continue to get used to,” Nix said.

“That’s the exciting part of it, is I got a long long road ahead of me.”

Bo Nix, Broncos Have Tough Road Ahead of Them

The Broncos indeed face a daunting slate of opponents the rest of the way. First up is a trip to face the Los Angeles Chargers, who beat the Broncos in Week 6 but are also 1-3 in their last four games.

They present a challenge on paper with quarterback Justin Herbert and the NFL’s No. 1-ranked scoring defense. However, LA has scored 17 points in three straight games.

Their vaunted defense surrendered 40 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15.

After that, the Broncos will visit the Bengals in Cincinnati in Week 17. The Bengals’ defense is on the opposite end of the spectrum from LA, ranking 31st in points allowed. But the Bengals’ offense is potent with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase anchoring the No. 1 passing attack.

Nix and the Broncos host the reining-champion Kansas City Chiefs, who they would have to beat to even reach the Super Bowl this season, in Week 18.

They could see them in the playoffs as soon as the Divisional Round.

Fortunately for the Broncos, the Chiefs could be resting Patrick Mahomes in that game.

Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in Week 15. He practiced in full during the first session of Week 16. The Chiefs have already won the AFC West crown. But the Buffalo Bills are still vying for the No. 1 seed and can win it with an identical record, owning the head-to-head tiebreaker.