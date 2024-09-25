Broncos Floated as Destination for $100 Million Potential ‘Perfect Trade Target’

Bo Nix appeared to figure things out in his third outing. The same could be said for the Denver Broncos coaches. If that is indeed the case, the Broncos could be more competitive in this stage of their rebuild than expected coming into the season.

That might require some positional upgrades so as not to waste a chance at a postseason run with Nix on a rookie contract.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department lists Amari Cooper as a potential worthwhile target.

“As strange as it might sound, the Browns might need to trade a player like the 30-year-old if they’re going to get back in the playoff mix in 2024. Their offensive line has been decimated by injuries and suffered another blow when standout guard Wyatt Teller suffered a knee injury on Sunday,” the B/R staff wrote on September 25.

“If the Broncos believe they can win now with Nix, Cooper could be the perfect trade target. Denver has just $7.1 million in cap space, but his restructured contract carries a base salary of just $1.2 million this season.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano listed Cooper among the emerging potential trade candidates in a batch of intel from September 20.

Cooper was the No. 4 pick of the 2015 draft by the then-Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders traded Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. He spent three-plus seasons with Dallas before the Cowboys traded him to the Browns in 2022. The Browns are off to a 1-2 start just like the Broncos.

Denver is currently short-handed at tackle. Mike McGlinchey is on injured reserve with a knee injury. He is out until at least Week 7 versus the New Orleans Saints.

The trade deadline is two weeks after that.

A trade sending one of McGlinchey’s fill-in Alex Palczewski, veteran Matt Peart, or undrafted rookie Frank Crum could be worth offering the Browns. The Broncos have several picks in the fifth and sixth rounds of the 2025 draft, including the Browns’ own, to include in a package.

Amari Cooper Could Be Worthwhile Trade Target for Broncos

Cooper a five-time Pro Bowler, has 12 receptions for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns on the season. He is tracking to post career lows in yards, yards per reception, and catch rate, per Pro Football Reference.

He would give the Broncos a more proven threat than even current WR1, Courtland Sutton.

Cooper has recorded 1,000-plus receiving yards in five of the past six seasons and in seven of his nine seasons as a pro. Sutton has one such season in his career.

The difference in quarterbacks the two have played with is a significant factor in their production over the years. Still, adding Cooper via trade would slide Josh Reynolds into a more familiar role as WR3.

The Broncos have not seen early returns from their youngsters.

2023 All-Pro returnman Marvin Mims Jr. has seen roughly 18% of the team’s offensive snaps through three weeks.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said he expected heavier involvement for the 2023 second-round pick following the trade sending Jerry Jeudy – who told reporters on September 20 that he was not worried about Cooper’s slow start – to the Browns over the 2024 offseason.

Rookie seventh-rounder Devaughn Vele has seen a 17% snap share.

Broncos Could Afford to Re-Sign Amari Cooper

Cooper suffered a groin injury in the fourth quarter of the Browns’ Week 3 loss to the New York Giants. Trainers helped him off the field.

However, he participated in the first practice of the week and was not listed on the injury report.

Cooper has earned $116.6 million in his career and is in the final year of a five-year, $100 million contract. He will count $22.6 million against the Browns’ salary cap in 2025. Cooper has four void years tacked onto the back of his deal.

Those would not transfer in a trade. That means the Broncos would not have to worry about paying for another player after they were off the roster.

The Broncos have $5.6 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.

But they project to have nearly $73 million in room in 2025. Their dead cap space will drop from its current $76.7 million mark to just over $32 million. The bulk of their dead money in 2024 and all of it in 2025 is from cutting Russell Wilson from his five-year, $245 million pact in March.

That could give them enough room to bring Cooper back while Nix is still on his rookie scale contract. It is a perceived key period in roster building around the league.